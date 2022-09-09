Stratedia Partners With The Greater Mystic Chamber Of Commerce
Digital Marketing Experts Stratedia Have Partnered With Local Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce To Grow Chamber's Online Presence
We are all in this together. “If we all support one another, refer business to one another, and look out for one another, the community wins in the end.””MYSTIC, CT, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategy and media was the vision behind the name. While the mission statement has always been to execute the customers’ goals in “creating, informing, and engaging” business with a better online presence. Recently, Stratedia, a local Digital Marketing Company, won UpCity’s Local Excellence Award For SEO for the second straight year.
— Steve Bibby, Founder & CEO of Stratedia
At Stratedia, they look for unique angles to provide a custom solution for brands and online presence. Their team can see the big picture and they understand the value of transparency and client services.
“The only way we can deliver results is if we establish a foundational relationship with our client”, says Founder & CEO Steve Bibby. “When a client makes the decision to hire Stratedia to
handle their online presence and get them to rank higher in Google, we automatically become
partners. Not only are we going to follow through on what we committed to you but through this
journey we are going to continuously collaborate, accommodate, and data-track for persistent
growth. Your results matter to us but so does your trust.” Stratedia’s team is ready to partner with you and elevate your brand while growing your audience.
Steve Bibby moved to Mystic CT in 2006 after earning a degree in Business Administration from Northeastern University. He has worked for various companies such as Xfinity and
Cox Automotive, a division of Cox Communications. In 2018, he earned his MBA at University of Hartford.
His dream became reality when he made the decision to branch out on his own and
establish Stratedia. “To be completely transparent, I saw an opportunity to be able to bring value
to a customer without having to charge exuberant fees to cover overhead and other expenses.
The model has been consistent since we started and have now grown to be a local company
servicing clients worldwide. I recently returned from a trip to California where I was visiting
clients who partnered with us during the pandemic but I had never been able to meet in person. It was fantastic! It is essential to business and important to me to have a personal relationship with clients. These relationships build trust and bring collaboration to a whole new level. On the flight home I just kept thinking, WOW! This is real life. We started out of my house in Mystic and now have clients worldwide all the way out to Hawaii and Germany.”
Recently, Stratedia has partnered with the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce located in Mystic CT to help the Chamber of Commerce’s website rank higher in search engines as well as help their members' websites rank higher in search. “Bruce Flax and Morgan Yandow, of the chamber, have been doing an excellent job growing their memberships over the past year. They’ve done it by bringing a new energy and really having a strong presence in the Mystic CT community. If you’re out you see them everywhere”, says Bibby. However, the question they continue to be asked is, what kind of value does being a chamber member bring to me? “As a digital marketing expert, I can tell you that by filling out your listing directory inside the chambers website and optimizing the keyword section with all the service keywords that you provide customers, will boost your own websites ranking in Google for those keywords, Bibby continued. This opportunity already comes with your current Mystic Chamber Membership package, which Bibby describes as its weight in Gold but if you are unfamiliar with how to optimize your listing or SEO in general, Stratedia is ready to help you.
“That’s really what this partnership is designed around. It’s designed around the community and people helping people, who doesn’t want to be more successful. I’m really excited about working with fellow members and helping them grow their online presence, says Bibby.
“All of our partnerships have brought Stratedia the opportunity to highlight our values and strengthen our identity. We consider all of these local organizations partners. Whether it’s the Home Builders & Remodeling Association of Eastern CT, The Mystic Chamber of Commerce or the Mystic Little League. We are all in this together. “If we all support one another, refer business to one another, and look out for one another, the community wins in the end.”
If you have questions about how to improve your online presence you can reach out to Stratedia
directly at 860.415.0340 or visit them online at Stratedia.com.
Steve Bibby
stratedia.com
+1 860-415-0340
email us here
