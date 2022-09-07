Colangelo & Partners Grows with New Miami Office, Expanded Digital Services and Investment in Food Business

Leading Fine Wine & Spirits Agency in US Continues to Seek Ways to Better Serve Current Clients, Expand into New Business Areas

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gino Colangelo, President of Colangelo & Partners, announced today the opening of a new office in Miami, adding to the agency's home base in New York and growing presence in San Francisco. "Because of the city's growth and the influence of its restaurant scene, Miami is becoming increasingly important to many of our clients," said Colangelo. "European and South American clients, in particular, increasingly view the Miami market as critical to their US growth strategies." The Colangelo & Partners Miami office, located at 2980 McFarlane Road in Coconut Grove, opens with a staff of five led by Account Supervisor, Andrew Quinzi.

In addition to geographic expansion, Colangelo & Partners is investing in expanded digital services, specifically in influencer marketing, online media planning, search engine optimization, paid search, email marketing and integrated events. "As customer preferences evolve, so must the platforms and avenues in which they operate," said Colangelo. "Through this expansion into new offerings, we're able to meet the consumer, on behalf of our clients, at multiple touch-points in their digital journey while executing 360° communications initiatives." The digital services growth is being driven by Social Media Account Supervisor, Lisa Vetrone, and Integrated Digital Communications Account Director, Alisha Zaveri.

Though known predominantly for its work in fine wine and spirits, Colangelo & Partners also has years of experience in the food sector. The agency recently hired food marketing industry veteran, Elisabetta Serraiotto, to help increase its food business. Based in Desenzano, Italy (near Lake Garda), Elisabetta has over 25 years of global food marketing experience. "Food and wine are natural complements; in fact, in Italy, people typically don't consume wine without food," explained Colangelo. "Refocusing on our food business will energize our team by creating new and exciting opportunities, allow us to provide even better service to our wine clients and create new revenue streams."

Recent client wins for Colangelo & Partners include: Wines of Georgia, J. Lohr, Govino, Inter-Rhone, and Paul Hobbs in the agency's wine division; Stoli Premium Brands Portfolio, Old Elk Portfolio of Whiskeys, Portofino Dry Gin and Indri Single Malt Indian Whisky in the spirits division; and the Italian Trade Commission and Kvaroy Salmon in the food division.

About Colangelo & Partners

Colangelo & Partners is the leading fine wine and spirits integrated communications agency in the United States, sought after by top brands and industry players for the quality of their results, creativity, and return on investment. The professionals at Colangelo & Partners work with integrity and passion to influence how US audiences perceive their clients: Earning consistent, high-quality positive media coverage; organizing signature events; strategizing and executing standout digital campaigns, and implementing trade programs that strengthen relationships within the industry. Colangelo & Partners' clientele includes global, instantly-recognizable brands and passionate, up-and-coming vignerons and distillers; regional and national institutions; and technology and e-commerce companies innovating in the beverage alcohol sector.

