The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Welcomes Black Knight as Technology Partner

Continued collaboration showcases the organization's commitment to the broker mortgage marketplace

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the voice of the mortgage industry representing the interests of mortgage professionals and home buyers since 1973, is delighted to welcome Black Knight back for another year and updating their membership to a Technology Partner. This is the second consecutive year the organizations have committed to working together to better the mortgage marketplace.

"NAMB's executive board and membership are thrilled to partner with our valued colleagues at Black Knight, an organization offering the mortgage marketplace advanced integrated technology solutions and premier mortgage and real estate data to support growth, improve efficiencies and increase customer retention," said Linda McCoy, NAMB board president. "Black Knight is driving new capabilities to help improve the mortgage process for brokers, loan originators and borrowers, and we are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with this proven industry leader."

Black Knight BKI, the leading provider of integrated technology, data and analytics solutions to the mortgage and finance industries, offers capabilities that help facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the mortgage life cycle. The organization offers many solutions, including the LoanCatcher loan origination system specifically for brokers, the Surefire CRM and mortgage marketing solution; closing services; industry-leading data reports; point-of-sale digital tools; the industry-leading Loansifter PPE for brokers; social media solutions; counterparty oversight; and many more capabilities to improve mortgage businesses operations.

"Mortgage brokers are a valuable segment of the industry, and their commitment to helping borrowers find the best products to meet their needs is extremely important. We welcome the opportunity to support NAMB and its members again this year by providing solutions that help brokers grow their businesses during a challenging market and position them for greater success when higher market volumes return," said Rich Gagliano, president of Origination Technologies for Black Knight. "We look forward to working with NAMB for a successful relationship in 2023 and many years ahead."

About Black Knight: Black Knight, Inc. BKI is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively. Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit http://www.blackknightinc.com.

About NAMB: The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the voice of the mortgage industry representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB members include independent mortgage brokers, loan originators, and small businesses. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with State Associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 910,000* licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 39,000* licensed mortgage broker and mortgage lender businesses. The Association hosts several meetings throughout the year. Engage the organization via social media: https://www.facebook.com/NAMBPros

