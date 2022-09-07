Pinnacle is a Top 10 Best Workplace in the Country for Financial Services and Insurance

Pinnacle Financial Partners has been named one of the top 10 best financial services firms to work for in the entire country by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work®. The firm earned the No. 9 spot on the new list, its sixth consecutive top 10 finish. Earlier in 2022, the firm was ranked No. 28 on FORTUNE's list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For.

"Across the span of our 22 years in business, associates have driven our best-in-class culture," said Terry Turner, Pinnacle's president and CEO. "When people are team-oriented with shared goals and rewards, they're ready and willing to contribute to a collaborative atmosphere where shared focus beats internal competition. By the same token, maintaining a great work environment means every associate doesn't just root for it but also contributes to it. For the last two years, Job One has been to ensure that despite the many challenges to ‘business as usual,' every associate felt a sense of belonging and purpose."

This ranking is based on anonymous survey feedback from among 176,000 people working in the industry. Surveys examined more than 75 employee experience questions, including the extent to which they trust their leaders, the respect with which people are treated, fairness in workplace decisions and camaraderie amongst the team.

In addition to its own big win, a company partially owned by Pinnacle also earned accolades. BHG Financial ranked No. 23 on the list of large companies. BHG is a top source for seamlessly fast financial solutions, funding more than $12 billion in loans since 2001, and the creator of the largest community bank network in the country. BHG has more than 1,500 employees and is headquartered in Florida.

Pinnacle's focus on being a place where associates, in Turner's words, "look after each other" and offer that same treatment to clients is very attractive to high-performing, experienced financial services professionals looking for a different kind of workplace culture. Pinnacle leaders hired 119 revenue producing associates across its footprint in 2021 while also recording record revenues and earnings, proving that the model of focusing on associates to drive bottom line results is successful.

Pinnacle's status as a great workplace is built on its internal culture, where associates are literally owners in the firm, through restricted stock share grants given to 100 percent of associates, and annual cash incentives for all non-commissioned associates, which are awarded for hitting firm-wide goals, not individual quotas. For 2021, Pinnacle paid out $83 million in cash incentives and $31 million in equity grants.

This is one of dozens of workplace awards on Pinnacle's shelf, including national rankings as No. 6 Best Workplace for Women, No. 7 Best Workplace for Millennials and eight appearances on American Banker's list of the Best Banks to Work For.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2021 deposit data from the FDIC, is listed by Forbes among the top 25 banks in the nation and earned a spot on the 2022 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its sixth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America's Best Banks to Work For nine years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $11 billion in assets in 2021.

Pinnacle owns a 49 percent interest in Bankers Healthcare Group (BHG), which provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other licensed professionals. Great Place to Work and FORTUNE ranked BHG No. 4 on its 2021 list of Best Workplaces in New York State in the small/medium business category.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $40.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 15 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial is transforming the financial industry, leveraging the power of data, analytics, and cutting-edge technology to become one of the best sources for high-performing loans, and the creator of one of the largest community bank loan and product networks in the country.

Since 2001, BHG has originated more than $12 billion in loan solutions to top-quality borrowers, which community and midsize banks can access via a state-of-the-art loan delivery platform.

BHG Financials' dedication to providing services that meet the needs of its clients has led to the creation of a full family of brands that range from business, consumer, and SBA 7(a) loans to credit cards, collection services, risk management services, and point-of-sale financing.

With record growth year after year, BHG continues to be recognized regionally and nationally, earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for 15 years running and receiving accolades from Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine, among others.

BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Davie, FL and Syracuse, NY. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding their services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021.

Find out more about the company on BHGFinancial.com. For more information about the BHG Bank Network, click here. Follow BHG on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces for Financial Services & Insurance™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 176,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the financial services and insurance industry. Company rankings are derived from 75 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

