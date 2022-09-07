Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,789 in the last 365 days.

2022 DLH Inspire Awards Honor Six Television Productions and Broadcaster Robin Roberts For Their Accurate Storytelling Concerning Organ Donation and Transplantation

Popular television programs Chicago Med, Grey's Anatomy and The Resident were among the six productions honored at the 2022 DLH Inspire Awards, held recently in Hollywood. Presented by OneLegacy Foundation's Donate Life Hollywood project, the Inspire Awards salute Hollywood's most authentic and positive organ donation and transplantation storylines, sending messages of hope and inspiration that can literally be the difference between life and death for thousands.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005324/en/

Also honored at the event was ABC's "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts, whose production company Rock'n Robin Productions helped to bring to life DLH Inspire Award winner Last Chance Transplant that featured Roberts speaking with transplant candidates about their wait for a second chance at life. Other non-scripted storylines honored were JOE 238 and Letters of Hope.

Throughout the year DLH provides film companies, television programs, entertainment studios, producers and writers easy access to a network of experts—from renowned transplant surgeons to families whose loved ones became an organ donor—for free consultations on all aspects of organ, eye and tissue donation and transplantation. DLH also assists with casting, production and publicity support.

Presenting sponsor for the DLH Inspire Awards is the OneLegacy Foundation (OneLegacy.org), the education, research and support arm of OneLegacy, the nonprofit federally designated organ procurement organization based in the heart of Hollywood and serving seven counties in Southern California. Also sponsoring this year's awards were Donate Alliance of Colorado and Gift of Life Michigan, both of whom were represented at the ceremony by donor families who served as presenters. For further information go to AccessDLH.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005324/en/

You just read:

2022 DLH Inspire Awards Honor Six Television Productions and Broadcaster Robin Roberts For Their Accurate Storytelling Concerning Organ Donation and Transplantation

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.