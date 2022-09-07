2022 DLH Inspire Awards Honor Six Television Productions and Broadcaster Robin Roberts For Their Accurate Storytelling Concerning Organ Donation and Transplantation

Popular television programs Chicago Med, Grey's Anatomy and The Resident were among the six productions honored at the 2022 DLH Inspire Awards, held recently in Hollywood. Presented by OneLegacy Foundation's Donate Life Hollywood project, the Inspire Awards salute Hollywood's most authentic and positive organ donation and transplantation storylines, sending messages of hope and inspiration that can literally be the difference between life and death for thousands.

Also honored at the event was ABC's "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts, whose production company Rock'n Robin Productions helped to bring to life DLH Inspire Award winner Last Chance Transplant that featured Roberts speaking with transplant candidates about their wait for a second chance at life. Other non-scripted storylines honored were JOE 238 and Letters of Hope.

Throughout the year DLH provides film companies, television programs, entertainment studios, producers and writers easy access to a network of experts—from renowned transplant surgeons to families whose loved ones became an organ donor—for free consultations on all aspects of organ, eye and tissue donation and transplantation. DLH also assists with casting, production and publicity support.

Presenting sponsor for the DLH Inspire Awards is the OneLegacy Foundation (OneLegacy.org), the education, research and support arm of OneLegacy, the nonprofit federally designated organ procurement organization based in the heart of Hollywood and serving seven counties in Southern California. Also sponsoring this year's awards were Donate Alliance of Colorado and Gift of Life Michigan, both of whom were represented at the ceremony by donor families who served as presenters. For further information go to AccessDLH.org.

