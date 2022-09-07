Community of Hussar Receives Funding Support in Lallemand "Hometown Roots Family Contest"

Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hussar and District Community Hall is set to receive a $6,000 financial boost, as Lallemand recently announced area farmer Kevin Slemko as the Alberta winner of the Hometown Roots Family Contest.

Slemko was awarded the opportunity to select a hometown organization to receive a $5,000 contribution from Lallemand, and he selected the Hussar Community Hall. Slemko purchased his Lallemand inoculant from the Strathmore UFA, and UFA has since offered to add a $1,000 donation alongside Lallemand's $5,000, for a total of $6,000, which will provide a real boost to the community-owned and operated facility.

Slemko chose the Hussar Community Hall to receive the funds because, he says, "the last couple of years have shown us that community functions and gatherings are a very important part of our life, not only for our sense of community but also for our mental health."

"Lallemand recognizes the important role rural farm families play, and Lallemand Hometown Roots Family Contest gave us a way to give back to their local communities," says Colin Sebulsky, Marketing Manager, Lallemand Plant Care. "We were especially pleased that UFA offered to contribute $1,000 to boost the prize value."

"UFA prides itself on participating in a large variety of community initiatives across all of the geographies we serve. When a great partner like Lallemand provided an opportunity to support a fantastic, locally focused program like the Hometown Roots Family Contest, we couldn't say yes fast enough. We are grateful for all of the support our members provide us and this is just another way for UFA to give back to the communities we serve," says Brett Yeske, Director, Sales and Service, UFA.

During the contest, from November 2021 through May 2022, growers in the Prairie provinces had the opportunity to enter, either by purchasing Lallemand inoculants, including LALFIX® SPHERICAL Granule for pulses and soybeans or LALFIX® PROYIELD LIQUID Soybean, or by writing an essay explaining what farming means to them and how they would leverage the funds to support their community. One winner in each of Saskatchewan and Manitoba has also been selected.

"I was impressed that Lallemand and UFA were giving the money to our rural community. As large corporations take over the industry, community involvement gets less and less. It's nice to see companies giving back to what matters to us," Slemko says.

"As a family-owned and operated organization with rural roots and rural customers, Lallemand Plant Care is pleased to have had the opportunity to give back to the community of Hussar through this contest," adds Sebulsky.

About Lallemand and Lallemand Plant Care

Since the beginning of the 20th Century, LALLEMAND has been an expert in yeast and bacteria manufacturing. The family-owned company is now a global leader in the development, production, and marketing of microorganisms for various agri-food industries. Using sound science and know-how, LALLEMAND PLANT CARE (LPC) works closely with clients to deliver the right technology, in the right formulation, for the right application. As one of the worldwide market leaders in biologicals LPC is committed to solving grower challenges, significantly improving yield and crop vitality. To learn more about Lallemand Plant Care visit www.lallemandplantcare.com.

