Save the Date! RI Heritage Festival on Saturday, September 17th

Leave your passport at home and explore the world through art and music! RIHPHC will present Rhode Island's 44th Annual Heritage Festival on Saturday, September 17, from noon to 5 pm at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence. Join in a lively celebration of our state's rich cultural heritage. The program will feature cultural exhibits, visual art, musical performances, children's activities, and a multicultural fashion show. Do not miss the Hometown Poke, JA Patty, and Kona Ice of Cumberland food trucks offering an array of traditional food and beverages. Admission to this family event is FREE.

Performance Schedule 11:30 Pre-Show Coyote Brass Festival Welcome starts at Noon with a Flag Parade Opening Remarks: RIHPHC Interim Executive Director Jeff Emidy Land Acknowledgment Welcome: Governor Dan McKee Emcees: Angela Sharkey and Kobi Dennis

12:00 Performance Block Coyote Brass Bavarian Brothers Sidy Maiga Phoenix Performing Arts Rhode Island Black Storytellers

1:00 Performance Block Dance BFF Scandinavian Women's Chorus Nazeli Armenian Dance Group Seoyon Kim Azama Dance Company

2:00 Performance Block Lydia Pérez and Yoruba 2 Cambodian Society of Rhode Island India Association of Rhode Island Aftab Dance Group Shea Fashion Multicultural Fashion Show

3:00 Performance Block Fraternidad Folklorica Boliviana Grupo Arcoiris Of RI Performing Arts Academy Elliniki Yperiphania Greek Pride RI Kelly School of Irish Dance PADAM

4:00 Performance Block Arte Latino of New England Na Pua O' Polynesia Mohitosh Talukder Taposh and Friends Venezuela in RI Falun Dafa

Cultural Tables and Vendors: Arte Latino of New England Bangladesh table from Taposh and Friends Books Are Wings Center for Southeast Asians Colombia in Rhode Island Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island Ecuador Cultural Alliance Falun Dafa Association of New England Greater Providence YMCA Grupo Arcoiris Of RI Performing Arts Academy India Association of Rhode Island India Museum & Heritage Society International House of Rhode Island Iranian American Cultural Society of Rhode Island Jamaica Table from JA Patty Korean American Association of RI Lady Elfreda H. Thorpe and Williametta Thorpe Neighborhood Health Plan of RI Peace Flag Project Providence Children's Museum Providence Cultural Equity Initiative RI Day of Portugal RI Office of Attorney General RI Office of Division of Equity, Diversity, & Inclusion RI Swedish Heritage Association RI State Council on the Arts Roger William Park Zoo SheaFashion RI St Andrew's Society of RI Turkish American Cultural Society of Rhode Island United Way of RI Venezuela in RI

The RI Heritage Festival is made possible in part by a grant from the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts, through an appropriation by the Rhode Island General Assembly, a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, and our sponsors: United Way of RI, Neighborhood Health Plan RI, and Coastal1 Credit Union.