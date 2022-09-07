Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,412 in the last 365 days.

Akerna to Virtually Present at the 24th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), a leading enterprise software company and developer of one of the most comprehensive technology infrastructures, ecosystems, and compliance engines powering the global cannabis industry, announced today that Dean Ditto, CFO, will present a corporate overview at the 24th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, which is being held September 12 – 14, 2022.

The virtual presentation will be available on-demand beginning on September 12, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET to H.C. Wainwright registered attendees of the conference.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings. To request a meeting and to register for the conference, click below:

https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

About Akerna

Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) is an enterprise software company focused on compliantly serving the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry. First launched in 2010, Akerna has tracked more than $30 billion in cannabis sales to date and is the first cannabis software company listed on Nasdaq. The company's cornerstone technology, MJ Platform, one of the world's leading cannabis infrastructure as a service platform, powers retailers, manufacturers, brands, distributors, and cultivators.

For more information, visit https://www.akerna.com/.

Investor Contacts
IR@akerna.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Akerna to Virtually Present at the 24th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.