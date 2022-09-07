DispatchHealth Announces MJ Vigil as New Chief People Officer

MJ Vigil brings two decades of experience leading Human Resources for companies at pivotal moments of rapid growth

/EIN News/ -- Denver, Colo, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DispatchHealth, the nation’s first comprehensive in-home medical care provider, is pleased to announce MJ Vigil has joined DispatchHealth as the Chief People Officer. MJ brings more than 25 years of human resources experience with an extensive background in stakeholder and employee engagement, talent acquisition, business transformation, and organizational effectiveness. Her proven experience spans public and private organizations and all growth stages – startup, emerging, and mature.

“At DispatchHealth, our team members are integral to the success of the organization and the transformation we are making in the healthcare industry,” said Dr. Mark Prather, co-founder and chief executive officer. “With MJ, we found the ideal background, knowledge, and demonstrated track record of living her values. MJ’s servant leadership and passion for our patient and our team member experience aligns to our bold people and business aspirations.”

“DispatchHealth has seen tremendous growth over the last few years, both in the number of markets where patients receive care and in the number of team members providing or supporting that care,” said MJ Vigil, chief people officer. “I am drawn to DispatchHealth’s humanity, its digital innovation, and its commitment to patient-centric solutions. I am excited to join an organization and team that is leading a true transformation of healthcare.”

MJ most recently served as Chief People Officer at Medable Inc, a leading global life sciences Decentralized Clinical Trial SaaS technology company that enabled accelerated COVID vaccines and new medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. At Medable, she established a blitz-scaling people strategy, exceptional employee experience, and talent solutions. Prior to Medable, MJ held leadership roles for financial services, technology, consumer products, and hospitality organizations. Notably, MJ was a Starbucks senior leader for 15 years during its hyper growth. MJ also actively leads in service of community with the Forbes HR Council, and on the Boards for the Red Cross, Girl Scouts, and League of Women Voters.

About DispatchHealth

DispatchHealth brings the power of the hospital to the comfort of the home. DispatchHealth is building the world’s largest in-home care system and offers on-demand acute care and an advanced level of medical care for people of all ages in the comfort of their own homes. Since its founding, DispatchHealth has scaled its system of care to offer complex home-based medical care, including mobile imaging. At its current growth rate, DispatchHealth will generate more than $2B in medical cost savings by 2023. DispatchHealth’s emergency medicine and internal medicine trained medical teams are equipped with all the tools necessary to treat common to complex injuries and illnesses. DispatchHealth works closely with payers, providers, health systems, EMS, employer groups and others to deliver care in the home to reduce unnecessary emergency room visits, hospital stays and readmissions. DispatchHealth is hiring – looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit the careers page today or text "DISPATCH" to 97211 to search for jobs and apply.

