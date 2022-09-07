EPO Drug Market in depth analysis of current trends & future estimation

EPO MN

Erythropoietin drugs market was valued at $9,243.12 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $14,414.59 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.7% - 2028

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in prevalence of cancer, HIV, anemia, and kidney diseases, surge in level of awareness about the benefits of EPO therapeutics, and commercialization for erythropoietin biosimilars drive the growth of the global erythropoietin drugs market. However, longer duration of treatment, unaffordability of therapeutics, and adverse amount of side effects hinder the market growth. On the contrary, the commercialization of darbepoetin alfa biosimilar and achieving economies of scale across developed regions are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

The erythropoietin drugs market size was valued at $9,243.12 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $14,414.59 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Growth of the market is driven by rise in number of treatment cycles for chemotherapy and increase in number cases including cancer,HIV, kidney diseases, and anemia.

Erythropoietin/hematopoietin is a glycoprotein hormone that triggers production of red blood cells in the bone marrow through erythropoiesis. Erythropoietin drug was developed with the objective to treat anemic conditions caused from ESRD treatments and dialysis procedures. EPO drugs have gained approvals for chemotherapy-induced anemia. Advanced application of recombinant DNA technology enables production of erythropoietin for in-vitro conditions/synthetic variants, which are referred to as recombinant human erythropoietin (rHuEPO). Currently, EPO’s, are largely used in anemic conditions induced from end stage renal disease treatment, chemotherapy, and antiretroviral treatment (ART).

Rising incidences of Cancer, ESRD (End Stage Renal Disease), and HIV have largely contributed to the overwhelming demand for EPO drugs. Approximately 20% of the patients suffering from Cancer/HIV and ~70% of the patients suffering from ESRD undergo chemotherapy, which induces anemia in such patients, requiring EPO treatment. Despite this, the market nevertheless witnesses restraints due to highly priced EPO drugs resulting in minimal adoption. However, commercialization of EPO biosimilars would eventually ease the influence of restraints and fuel the market growth, primarily across the developing regions.

On the basis product type, epoetin-alfa segment is anticipated to grow with the highest revenue throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in sales of Epogen, which is the top selling brand of erythropoietin, developed by Amgen. Epogen indicated notable growth in the U.S. market as Amgen procured patent protection for this product.

The outbreak of Covid-19 disrupted the workflow in the healthcare sector as the rapid spread of coronavirus forced several industries to shutdown temporarily.

However, the pandemic had a positive effect on the demand for medical services including erythropoietin.

As erythropoietin is used to treat anemia and can be effective against Covid-19, which boosted its demand. Moreover, it has anti-ischemic, anti-apoptotic, and regenerative effects in several tissues such as kidney, lungs, nervous system, retina, and pancreas. Thus, it can be used to treat critically ill patients.

On the basis of application, the kidney disorder segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The global erythropoietin drugs market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The global erythropoietin drugs market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., Roche, Hospira Inc., Biocon, LG Life Sciences Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd., and Celltrion, Inc.

