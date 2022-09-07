The Legacy of Hope Foundation Acknowledges LAWPRO
OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is grateful to the support and generosity of spirit demonstrated by LAWPRO. Thanks to this donation, the LHF will continue to produce more educational resources and exhibitions that speak to the rich histories, as well as the impacts of abuses on 7 generations of Indigenous Peoples and communities as a result of attending Residential and Day Schools, and/or being affected by the Sixties Scoop.
LAWPRO provides primary errors and omissions insurance coverage for Ontario lawyers in private practice, as well as providing them with risk and practice management information under the practicePRO banner. The company is committed to the values or professionalism, leadership, integrity, and quality service.
“We want to be an organization of responsible, involved and accountable citizens. This donation is a part of our ongoing efforts to respect diversity, promote inclusion and fellowship, and cultivate service throughout our communities,” said Dan Pinnington, President and CEO at LAWPRO.
“We are so thankful to the kindness and generosity we have received from Canadians. When we come together to address issues impacting Indigenous Peoples, we get that much closer to fostering Reconciliation,” said Teresa Edwards, Executive Director and In-House Legal Counsel at the LHF.
The LHF is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and Reconciliation in Canada for over 22 years. The LHF’s goal is to educate and raise awareness about the history and impacts on 7 generations of Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) children, their families and communities from attending Residential and/or Day School. By fostering empathy and understanding, LHF encourages people to address discrimination and injustice and contributes to the equity, dignity, and respectful treatment of Indigenous Peoples.
The LHF has more than 30 educational exhibitions that promote awareness of Indigenous history that are free to borrow and is working on making exhibitions available online. LHF also has curriculum for K-12 and for adults, along with Activity Guides, Workshops and Training, and Podcasts all aimed at educating Canadians about Indigenous history and the shared history of Residential and Day Schools, the Sixties Scoop, etc. The LHF works to develop empathy and understanding so as to eliminate racism against Indigenous Peoples.
Teresa Edwards
