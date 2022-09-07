The Legacy of Hope Foundation Acknowledges Lucky Bastard Distillers
OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is grateful to the support and generosity of spirit demonstrated by Lucky Bastard Distillers. Thanks to their donation, the LHF will be able to produce more educational materials and exhibitions that speak to the rich histories, as well as the impacts of abuses on 7 generations of Indigenous Peoples and communities because of attending Residential and Day Schools, and/or being affected by the Sixties Scoop.
Opened in 2012, Lucky Bastard Distillers is the first distillery to operate in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan since prohibition. The distillery was an idea that started when three friends were catching up over drinks. The team, and the distillery quickly grew, going from a team of three to a team of twenty-seven, and a 3,000 square foot building to a 15,000 square foot building. Lucky Bastard Distillery sells a variety of liquors, vodka, gin, and bitters. They also offer tours and tastings as well as private event bookings.
“We are proud to support The Legacy of Hope Foundation and their mandate to educate and create awareness about the true history of Residential Schools and the Sixties Scoop,” said Deandra Bailey, Chief Brand Officer.
“Thank you, LB Distillery, for your generous support. It is essential that we continue to educate and create awareness about Canada’s past and Indigenous issues, and we get that much closer to Truth and Reconciliation when we gain the support and allies across Canada, particularly when they choose to take action on their own,” said Teresa Edwards, Executive Director and In-House Legal Counsel at the LHF.
The LHF is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and Reconciliation in Canada for over 22 years. The LHF’s goal is to educate and raise awareness about the history and impacts on 7 generations of Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) children, their families and communities from attending Residential and/or Day School. By fostering empathy and understanding, LHF encourages people to address discrimination and injustice and contributes to the equity, dignity, and respectful treatment of Indigenous Peoples.
The LHF has more than 30 educational exhibitions that promote awareness of Indigenous history that are free to borrow and is working on making exhibitions available online. LHF also has curriculum for K-12 and for adults, along with Activity Guides, Workshops and Training, and Podcasts all aimed at educating Canadians about Indigenous history and the shared history of Residential and Day Schools, the Sixties Scoop, etc. The LHF works to develop empathy and understanding so as to eliminate racism against Indigenous Peoples.
