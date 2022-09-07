The Legacy of Hope Foundation Sends Prayers and Condolences to the James Smith Cree Nation
OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) was deeply saddened to hear the tragic news about the injuries and deaths to the members of the James Smith Cree Nation. LHF sends its deepest condolences for the victims and Survivors of the unfortunate and terrible series of events and will work to support healing.
As this continues to evolve, the James Smith Cree Nation will no doubt be in need of donations to offset costs for numerous wakes and funerals of community members. The LHF asks Canadians to please lend support to the James Smith Cree Nation in their time of need and suffering. “This is an opportunity for Canadians to show their allyship by standing with the people of James Smith Cree Nation. Together we can foster Reconciliation. LHF is proud to be working with Survivors and Canadians. On Sept. 30, 2022. LHF will be launching our Survival Portal which will showcase mental health toolkits and healing videos that support Cultural Reclamation resources to cope with trauma, along with other resources on how to be an ally, which we hope will be extremely helpful in getting people the support they need,” said Teresa Edwards, Executive Director and In-House Legal Counsel at the LHF.
LHF Board Member from Saskatchewan, Dr. Allyson Stevenson stated, “Prior to the abuses experienced at Residential Schools, our Nations had little instances of violence such as what happening now in Saskatchewan. 7 generations of our People attended Residential or Day Schools or were involved in the Sixties Scoop. The trauma and violence they experienced while in the schools or foster care system has often led to more violence, and this situation is likely similar. As a country we must continue to learn from one another in order to address issues impacting Indigenous Peoples. Together we can eradicate racism and discrimination, violence and promote healing. We at LHF know that by educating people about the impacts on socio-economic issues we can begin to make changes and foster Reconciliation throughout Canada.”
The LHF is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and Reconciliation in Canada for over 22 years. The LHF’s goal is to educate and raise awareness about the history and impacts on 7 generations of Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) children, their families and communities from attending Residential and/or Day School. By fostering empathy and understanding, LHF encourages people to address discrimination and injustice and contributes to the equity, dignity, and respectful treatment of Indigenous Peoples.
The LHF has more than 30 educational exhibitions that promote awareness of Indigenous history that are free to borrow and is working on making exhibitions available online. LHF also has curriculum for K-12 and for adults, along with Activity Guides, Workshops and Training, and Podcasts all aimed at educating Canadians about Indigenous history and the shared history of Residential and Day Schools, the Sixties Scoop, etc. The LHF works to develop empathy and understanding so as to eliminate racism against Indigenous Peoples.
Teresa Edwards
As this continues to evolve, the James Smith Cree Nation will no doubt be in need of donations to offset costs for numerous wakes and funerals of community members. The LHF asks Canadians to please lend support to the James Smith Cree Nation in their time of need and suffering. “This is an opportunity for Canadians to show their allyship by standing with the people of James Smith Cree Nation. Together we can foster Reconciliation. LHF is proud to be working with Survivors and Canadians. On Sept. 30, 2022. LHF will be launching our Survival Portal which will showcase mental health toolkits and healing videos that support Cultural Reclamation resources to cope with trauma, along with other resources on how to be an ally, which we hope will be extremely helpful in getting people the support they need,” said Teresa Edwards, Executive Director and In-House Legal Counsel at the LHF.
LHF Board Member from Saskatchewan, Dr. Allyson Stevenson stated, “Prior to the abuses experienced at Residential Schools, our Nations had little instances of violence such as what happening now in Saskatchewan. 7 generations of our People attended Residential or Day Schools or were involved in the Sixties Scoop. The trauma and violence they experienced while in the schools or foster care system has often led to more violence, and this situation is likely similar. As a country we must continue to learn from one another in order to address issues impacting Indigenous Peoples. Together we can eradicate racism and discrimination, violence and promote healing. We at LHF know that by educating people about the impacts on socio-economic issues we can begin to make changes and foster Reconciliation throughout Canada.”
The LHF is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and Reconciliation in Canada for over 22 years. The LHF’s goal is to educate and raise awareness about the history and impacts on 7 generations of Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) children, their families and communities from attending Residential and/or Day School. By fostering empathy and understanding, LHF encourages people to address discrimination and injustice and contributes to the equity, dignity, and respectful treatment of Indigenous Peoples.
The LHF has more than 30 educational exhibitions that promote awareness of Indigenous history that are free to borrow and is working on making exhibitions available online. LHF also has curriculum for K-12 and for adults, along with Activity Guides, Workshops and Training, and Podcasts all aimed at educating Canadians about Indigenous history and the shared history of Residential and Day Schools, the Sixties Scoop, etc. The LHF works to develop empathy and understanding so as to eliminate racism against Indigenous Peoples.
Teresa Edwards
Legacy of Hope Foundation
+1 613-237-4806
email us here