Verano by MDL Solutions Sponsors 4,023Km Cyclist's Multi-Country Ride, "Lubin to Dublin Coddiwample"
Renown Cyclists 6-Week Journey to Raise Climate Change Awareness and Funding for Environmental Charity, Protect Earth
Verano by MDL Solutions and Eoghan are clearly aligned in our mutual desire to be as friendly as possible to the only earth we have. This ride is a great opportunity for us to spread a green message.”OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MDL Solutions, a leader and innovator in energy efficient industrial HVAC equipment, today announced that it is the chief sponsor and underwriter for a 6-week and 4,032-Kilometer/2,500-mile charity cycle ride. Renown cyclist Eoghan McHugh has set out on his latest endurance bike ride referred to as Lublin to Dublin Coddiwomple. (The definition of coddiwomple is “to travel in a purposeful manner towards a vague destination”). While the destination in this case is not vague (he will end his journey in Dublin, Ireland), he’ll cover 2,500 miles (4,023 kilometers) in just 6 weeks - all in the name of raising awareness about climate change and funds for Protect Earth –an environmental charity based in the United Kingdom.
— Chris Makarewicz, Partner, MDL Solutions.
Eoghan McHugh has been cycling long distances since 2016, but it was only when he took up ultra-endurance riding that he became truly passionate about using two wheels as a way of exploring our planet and campaigning against issues such as climate change which are threatening its future viability. September 1, 2022, marks the start of McHugh’s second transcontinental cycle ride (the first was from Morocco to Istanbul in 2020), but it’s also the first time that one of his rides will have an overt climate change theme –something which is reflected in both its title (Lublin to Dublin Coddiwomple) and fundraising target (£65,000 / $100,000 CAD).
“We are proud to support Eoghan on his journey and we hope that you will join us in supporting him as well,” stated Chris Makarewicz, Partner, MDL Solutions. “Verano by MDL Solutions and Eoghan are clearly aligned in our mutual desire to be as friendly as possible to the only earth we have. This ride is a great opportunity for us to spread a green message and generate support for a great charity, Protect Earth. Donations to Protect Earth can be made directly through the MDL website. We thank you for your support!”
You can follow Eoghan McHugh’s adventure through Instagram where he’ll be posting regular updates. You can also view his progress live on the Verano by MDL Solutions website.
The Coddiwomple is underwritten by Verano by MDL Solutions with proceeds going to Protect Earth whose goal is to help the earth by planting trees.
VIDEO: Summary of Coddiwomple Lublin to Dublin
About Verano by MDL Solution
Verano by MDL Solutions is a leader and innovator in the HVAC industry. Our team of professionals are dedicated to providing customer service that is the best in the industry. With our North American warehousing and distribution, as well as European manufacturing, Verano by MDL Solutions is able to provide patented Verano fan coils, trench heating, low-level water convectors radiators, LST radiators and climaconvectors to customers across North America. Our heating systems boast energy and cost savings of 12% to 45%, making us an environmentally conscious choice for your home or office.
Lubin to Dublin Coddiwomple explained