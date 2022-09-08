Real Estate Prices for Florida Waterfront versus California Prices; How far will your money go?

The beautiful pristine and unspoiled beaches of South West Florida Englewood Stratford 1.68 acre waterfront gulf access lot

Here is a stark contrast of how far your money will go in buying waterfront property in Florida versus California. What about a 90 percent price difference?

VENICE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (September 8, 2022) – The calm and serene sailing waters of Florida are beckoning property buyers from California and New York. Here are some amazing deals on two Florida waterfront properties compared to a Newport Beach sail boat access property.

Who would not want to save their hard-earned dollars, without compromising on quality of life either? Real estate and housing prices are widely discussed topics across the USA. The realty prices are soaring and people want to get better returns for every penny they spend. Recent trends suggest higher living costs have tempted buyers to move from California, New York and New Jersey to other states. Florida tops one of the best options to explore for real estate buying or investment. The nature, surroundings and scenic beauty make the location worth it.

There is simply no comparison between the Florida sail boat access property versus California sailboat access waterfront. What about a 90% price difference?

Let's take an in depth dive and do the math. A sailboat access lot in Newport Beach, CA sold in 7/22/20 for 2.5 million dollar ( current estimated value of 3.29 million ) and is only .06 acres in size.

How much of that three million will you have to spend to buy a sailboat access lot in Florida? Here are two examples:

Take a look at this sailboat access lot in South West Florida listed for $199,000

lot is .17 acres with a spectacular one of a kind view looking down the canal.

Boast 99 feet of seawall sailboat access no bridges out to azure waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Centrally located at 4203 Hollis Ave in Southwest Florida near North Port and Venice and a few minutes out the canal to the second largest sailing Harbor in the U.S.

The lot is a perfect fit for your permanent home, a weekend gate away or AIRBNB stay.

Has room for two boats and a rare water and sewer service.

You can view photos & details of 4203 Hollis Ave as featured on the MLS:

https://www.homesnap.com/homes/for_sale/FL/Port-Charlotte/El-Jobean/c_26.965458,-82.205569/z_15/m_7,127236406

Example number two is on the water, non sail boat water with access to the gulf of Mexico, however illustrates just how far your money will go for Florida waterfront property.

The property is listed on Stratford Road Englewood, Florida 34223

The second waterfront property is a rare find because of its' large size ( 1.68 acres ) and it is listed at only $299,000. It is a MUST SEE GULF ACCESS WATERFRONT LOT with BOATING ACCESS and OVER 700 FT SALT WATER CANAL FRONTAGE to LEMON BAY right in the heart of charming ENGLEWOOD steps away from Historic West Dearborn ( shops & dining ) and the marina. Incredible opportunity to build a custom estate or a family compound on 1.68 ACRES with a PRIVATE DRIVEWAY or to subdivide into separate lots ( possibly up to as many as for four or five homes , perhaps more ) for the vacation market as an Airbnb.

You can view photos & details of Stratford Road as featured on the MLS:

https://www.homesnap.com/homes/for_sale/FL/Englewood/p_21,5124760/c_26.96278,-82.350323/z_15/m_7,122650467

Both locations are the ultimate sailing & boating playground ( from the beaches of Clear water , Anna Maria Island, Long Boat Key, Lido Key, Sarasota and Siesta Key, islands like Boca Grande, Cabbage Key Usseppa Sanibel & Captiva Island, Naples & Marco Island. It also has Tampa Bay Rays training facility, Braves Spring Training Stadium and first class shopping and dining close by.

Florida is a destination where one can enjoy affordable living amidst stunning beaches and lush green nature and you can see why so many homeowners from States like California & New York and other high priced cities around the world are opting to call Florida home.

#####