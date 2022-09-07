Great Place to Work® Names Fabletics as one of Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Retail™ in 2022

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Fabletics as one of the 2022 Best Large Workplaces in Retail™. This is Fabletics’ first time being named to this prestigious list, coming in the top twenty. Earning a spot means that Fabletics is one of the best companies to work for in the country.



“We’re proud to be recognized as one of this year’s great places to work, especially as company culture and growth is one of our top pillars,” said Adam Goldenberg, Co-Founder & CEO Fabletics. “This award isn’t something that comes easily, and helps validate all of the work that we’ve put into fostering and cultivating a supportive work environment, where everyone enjoys coming to work. Our people make working at Fabletics a truly special experience every day, and we celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible honor."

By the numbers (Source: Great Place to Work® 2021 Global Employee Engagement Study.):

91%: When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.

86%: I'm proud to tell others I work here.

86%: I can be myself around here.

85%: I am treated as a full member here regardless of my position.

84%: Management is competent at running the business.



The Best Workplaces in Retail award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 72,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the retail industry. In that survey, 83% of Fabletics’ employees said Fabletics is a great place to work. This number is 26% higher than the average U.S. company.

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“These companies have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace by their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures where employees are treated as human beings first and foremost,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Retail.”



About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the largest digitally native activewear brand in the world*. By fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology, Fabletics is creating the world’s most fashionable, high-performance active lifestyle products at an accessible price. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members and powered by analysis from its Fashion OS tech platform enabling deep customer understanding, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life, guided by its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best. Fabletics is the sister brand to YITTY, a shapewear brand created in partnership with three-time Grammy Award-winning artist turned fashion entrepreneur, Lizzo, which launched in 2022. See and shop the collections in the US, Canada, Europe and in person at the brand’s state-of-the-art retail stores in over 85 locations.

About the Best Workplaces in Retail™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Retail by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 72,000 employees in the retail industry at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Based on total global retail sales in the calendar year 2020 from custom research conducted in October 2021.