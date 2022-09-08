Dannemora Federal Credit Union partners with Clinc Artificial Intelligence to enhance member service.
Dannemora Federal Credit Union launches new voice and text-enabled chatbot enhancing experience for members seeking 24/7 access to information and support
Clinc, the leader in Conversational Artificial Intelligence technology for Banking, today announced that Dannemora Federal Credit Union launched Clinc's Virtual Assistant. The new voice and text-enabled chatbot enhances the experience for Dannemora's 19,600+ members seeking convenient, 24/7 access to information and support resources via the credit union's website. Dannemora is the first credit union in New York to offer Clinc's innovative technology to its members.
Dannemora's virtual assistant provides members with the ability to quickly access and locate information. Clinc's technology allows members to interact with the assistant in a natural, free flowing conversation, using either spoken or typed queries. The virtual assistant maintains context, allowing the customer to go different directions during the conversation, change information, and handle multiple requests in a single interaction.
Members can inquire about product offerings, branch/ATM locations, refinancing, credit cards, opening accounts and dozens of other subjects that would previously result in a call to the contact center or branch visit. The technology results in over 85% of customer inquiries handled without waiting for a live agent.
"We are absolutely thrilled to work with Dannemora Federal Credit Union," said Jon Newhard, Clinc CEO. "Early in our discussions it was clear that Dannemora is progressive and has a strong focus on serving its members."
"We are constantly looking for ways to build upon our member experience and enhance our digital service offerings. The use of Clinc's AI technology is designed to address the desire for many of our members that are seeking answers online and on their mobile devices” said Chris Hay, Dannemora’s CEO. “Today’s consumers are looking for immediate answers and our new Virtual Assistant provides 24/7 support for many of our member's common questions. We are excited to partner with a vendor that understands our member-centric approach and is dedicated to making this initiative a success.”
View Dannemora’s virtual assistant at DFCU.net.
About Clinc
Clinc is the leading global provider of conversational artificial intelligence technologies. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company was founded in 2015 by world-class AI and systems research professors at the University of Michigan. Utilizing the world's most sophisticated natural language processing engine and the most advanced scientific discoveries in AI research, Clinc's AI emulates human intelligence and can understand unstructured, unconstrained speech, and interpret not only semantics and intent, but the underlying meaning of user queries. Learn more at clinc.com.
