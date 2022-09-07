Soluna Holdings, Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference
/EIN News/ -- ALBANY, NY, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Soluna Holdings, Inc. (SLNH), the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. (“SCI”), a developer of green data centers for cryptocurrency mining and other intensive computing, today announced that Michael Toporek, CEO of Soluna Holdings, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference.
Event: H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: September 12th - 14th, 2022
Presentation: Tuesday, September 13 @ 2:00 p.m. ET
Where: Lotte New York Plaza Hotel New York
- 1x1s will be available for qualified investors
- For details or to register to attend please visit https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/
Company Description
Soluna Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLNH) is the leading developer of green data centers that convert excess renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna builds modular, scalable data centers for computing intensive, batchable applications such as cryptocurrency mining, AI and machine learning. Soluna provides a cost-effective alternative to battery storage or transmission lines. Soluna uses technology and intentional design to solve complex, real-world challenges. Up to 30% of the power of renewable energy projects can go to waste. Soluna’s data centers enable clean electricity asset owners to ‘Sell. Every. Megawatt.’
For more information about Soluna, please visit www.solunacomputing.com or follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/solunaholdings and Twitter @SolunaHoldings.
Contact
Soluna
Sam Sova
VP, Marketing
414.699.3667
sam@soluna.io
Investor Relations
MZ North America
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
561.489.5315
SLNH@mzgroup.us