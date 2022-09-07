Lending Acres LLC America’s Alternative Mortgage Lender for Agricultural Businesses

/EIN News/ -- VERO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARMOUR Capital Management LP (“ACM”), a Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) registered investment adviser (“RIA”), is pleased to announce the launch of Lending Acres LLC (“Lending Acres”), an alternative lending platform for American agriculture businesses.



About Lending Acres

Lending Acres provides loans that fill the financing gaps that exist today for American agricultural businesses, cooperatives, rural infrastructure projects, and agricultural real estate ventures. The senior executives of Lending Acres, Jitin Singhal and Bobby Roy, along with the principals of ACM, bring together over 100 years of expertise in fixed income investing, fund management, capital allocation, underwriting, servicing, and workouts. In addition to this extensive experience, the Lending Acres team brings significant technology and data capabilities into the lending process that enables the team to analyze loan applications quickly and reliably, as well as execute documentation promptly. Lending Acres’ goal is to close loans as early as 30 days from credit approval.

Types of loans offered:

Bridge Loans

Cash-Out Loans

Debt Restructuring Loans

Acquisition Financing

High Loan to Value Loans, up to 80%

Custom Loans

Mr. Singhal serves as the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Credit Officer of Lending Acres. He is also the President & CEO of EJ Financial Corp. Mr. Singhal is a strategic finance and technology leader with a proven track record of over 25 years of credit investing, growing existing lines of business, and bringing new products/companies to the market. He has deep expertise in originating and managing agricultural real-estate secured loans and previously managed a $10 billion portfolio of agricultural and rural utility loans as well as a more than $3 billion portfolio of fixed income securities at Farmer Mac.

Mr. Roy serves as the President and Chief Investment Officer of Lending Acres and has over 18 years of experience as a structured finance professional with deep knowledge and experience as an institutional portfolio manager and investment banking executive. He has held multiple senior investment leadership and advisory roles at large asset managers and investment banks.

About ARMOUR Capital Management

ACM is an RIA with the SEC and a Delaware limited partnership that commenced its management business in 2009. As of June 30, 2022, it managed approximately $7.3 billion in assets, including for the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) listed company, ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC. (NYSE: ARR). ACM has 22 employees, plus an additional 11 employees at its broker-dealer subsidiary BUCKLER Securities LLC, and is based in Vero Beach, FL.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Interested parties may find additional information regarding Lending Acres on the website www.lendingacres.com, or by directing requests to: Lending Acres LLC., 3001 Ocean Drive, Suite 201, Vero Beach, Florida 32963.

