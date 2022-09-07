As Markets Get Tougher, Mortgage Brokers Need Sun West's AI Over Legacy AEs

Brokers flock to Sun Wests empathetic AI - Morgan™.

/EIN News/ -- BUENA PARK, Calif., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While other lenders are shutting down wholesale lending, Sun West's wholesale business is rapidly expanding. With 2,148 new brokers who have requested to sign up in the last 150 days, Sun West's efficient, low-cost and high-tech AI- and Blockchain-powered enterprise is proving vital in a more challenging environment.

Sun West CEO Pavan Agarwal said, "Sun West saves brokers up to $1,200 per loan in contract processing costs. That coupled with our 24/7 service means we no longer need the legacy model of a reliance on Account Executives who were constrained by linear systems and finite operating times."

With more and more Mortgage Companies shuttering and finding it hard to compete, Sun West is gaining share because of their proactive investment in Empathetic Technology executed via Morgan™, its proprietary AI-based mortgage origination platform.

Andrew Ojeisekhoba NMLS # 204365, one of the country's largest brokers, whose personal production exceeded $81mm in the prior 14 months, is a broker who recently moved his business to Sun West. He said, "The wholesale channel is long overdue for change and innovation. Mortgage Brokers and Loan officers can be more efficient and productive if they don't have to rely on human actions for critical tasks in the loan process. Morgan™ is truly the solution because it is convenient, fast, available 24/7, and most of all, credible. I strongly encourage it as a go-to resource for all mortgage professionals and consumers as well. Morgan™ will save you time and money."

In the last few weeks, Pavan has been asked to talk about Morgan™ at conferences in Vegas, Stanford University and will be featured at Originator Connect network in Seattle on 9/8 and Pasadena on 9/14.

"The experience for our customers, our broker partners and our people are mired in complexity, the technology used by the industry is awkward, has limited functionality, and is plagued by clumsy user interfaces. Technology must make things simpler, and it hadn't, so we developed Morgan™, which is reinventing the business by being the only virtual AI-powered Loan Officer personal assistant, processor, underwriter, and closer, and this will drive continued market share gains and value to our mortgage broker partners," Pavan concluded.

