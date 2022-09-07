Molded Fiber Packaging Market is Set to Witness Huge Demand at USD Value of 5.61 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.82%

Molded Fiber Packaging Market

Molded Fiber packaging is now being used for an extensive range of applications. It is also used for traditional protective packaging such as end caps, egg cartons. Molded fiber packaging was limited to egg trays for numerous years; but now increases the demand in other applications because of its sustainable properties. It is completely biodegradable and renewable as it is made from cellulose and wood fiber, therefore, meeting the criterion set forth by the organisation and government agencies.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the molded fiber packaging market was valued at USD 3.85 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.61 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Market Definition

Molded fiber packaging is made from different number of fibrous materials, like recycled cardboard, paper, or other natural fibers such as bamboo, sugarcane, wheat straw. The raw materials help to determine the surface texture, strength and color of the packaging. Molded fiber packaging is formed to shape. It does not start as a flat sheet. As a substitute, it has complex three-dimensional shapes for example, Egg cartons.

Molded Fiber Packaging Market Dynamics

Drivers

High adoption in primary packaging

Molded fiber is extensively used material for the primary packaging. Molded fiber has found application in protective packaging due to its cushioning properties and superior vibration dampening. Manufacturers in the molded fiber packaging market are producing shipping dunnage, trays, and outer packaging, creating a broad scope of application.

Rise the demand of sustainability packaging solution

Increasing the importance of sustainability in the environment has also aided in making fiber packaging an attractive option for consumers. It has not made only from recycled materials, it can also be easily recycled again after its valuable life-cycle. The molded fibers in packaging are biodegradable, unlike Styrofoam and plastic packaging which are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Increase the demand in food industry

Molded fiber packaging is mostly used in the Food and beverages industry to protect the fragile products like medicine bottles from environment. This packaging has a superb barrier properties against oxygen and moisture which protects the product from the outside atmosphere. Molded fiber packaging is easy to handle and has a long shelf life, beneficial for the producers.

Opportunities

Sound macroeconomic policies and ambitious structural reforms paved a strong growth way for the extremely rising economies. Due to high development projections for end-use industries in emerging markets are expected to increase the demand for molded fibre packaging in upcoming years. Growing preference for biodegradable and eco-friendly products for packaging drives the demand for the molded fiber packaging market. Increasing investment in R&D mainly in the emerging countries acts as an opportunity for the market growth rate.

Recent Development

In May 2019, Huhtamaki announced that they launch its new fiber-based meal trays suited for both regular oven and microwave for Waitrose & Partners to change black plastic. These trays are also certified for home composting and can be recycled.

Some of the major players operating in the molded fiber packaging market are:

Brødrene Hartmann A/S (Denmark)

UFP Technologies Inc, (US)

Sonoco Products Company (US)

Genpak LLC (US)

Eco-Products Inc, (US)

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited (Australia)

PrimeWare (US)

Fabri-Kal (US)

Henry Molded Product Inc, (US)

EnviroPAK (US)

Pacific Pulp Molded Inc, (US)

Sabert Corporation (US)

Protopak Engineering Corporation (US)

Cellulose de la Loire (France)

Pactiv LLC (US)

Spectrum Lithograph (US)

Keiding, Inc. (US)

DFM Packaging Solutions (South Africa)

OrCon Industries (US)

ESCO Technologies Inc. (US)

Radical conclusions of the report:

Industry overview with a futuristic perspective

Analysis of production costs and analysis of the industrial chain

Full regional analysis

Benchmarking the competitive landscape

Market growth trends; current and emerging

Technological developments and products

Comprehensive coverage of market factors, restraints, opportunities, threats, limitations, and outlook for the Market

SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and ROI Analysis

The molded fiber packaging market is segmented on the basis of products, type, source and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Trays

Clamshell Containers

Boxes

End Cap

Others

Type

Thick-Wall

Transfer Molded

Thermoformed Fiber

Processed Pulp

Source

Wood Pulp

Non-Wood Pulp

End User

Food and Beverage

Electronics

Personal Care

Healthcare

Others

The countries covered in the molded fiber packaging market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

Asia-Pacific dominates the molded fiber packaging market in terms of revenue and market share during the forecast period. This is due to the growing demand for molded fiber packaging in this region. The Asia-Pacific region leads the molded fiber packaging market, with China due to easy recycling and production of paper-based products.

During the projected period, North America is anticipated to be the fastest developing region due to huge demand of the online food service delivery which upsurges the demand of transfer molded products in this region.

Key Pointers Covered in the Molded Fiber packaging Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Market Installed Base

Market by Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Cost of Care Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

