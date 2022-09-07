Paving Project to Start Soon on Route 27 in Crawford County

A $4.8 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on more than four miles of Route 27 in Crawford County is scheduled to start later this month.

The project will include paving 4.7 miles of roadway along Route 27 from the intersection with Route 173 to the intersection with Guys Mills Road in East Mead and Randolph townships.

Along with milling and paving, work will include tree trimming and improvements to drainage, guiderail, rumble strips, delineators, pavement markings, raised pavement markers and signage.

Tree trimming and drainage operations are expected to begin this month with the remainder of the work scheduled to start in April 2023 and extend to September 2023, weather permitting.

No detours are expected in connection with the project. Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions. Drivers should anticipate travel delays during active work hours.

The contractor is IA Construction Corporation, of Franklin, PA. The contract cost is $4,869,778, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.pa.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095



# # #









