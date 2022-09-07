Westbound Route 130 Tri-Boro Expressway Paving Operations this Weekend in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of westbound Route 130 (Tri-Boro Expressway) in Turtle Creek and Wilmerding boroughs and the Municipality of Monroeville, Allegheny County will occur Friday night, September 9 through Monday morning, September 12 weather permitting.

Westbound Route 130 will close to traffic between Thomas Street and Monroeville Avenue from 7 p.m. Friday night continuously through 7 a.m. Monday morning as crews conduct milling and paving operations and base repair work. Motorists will be detoured.

Posted Detour

From westbound Route 130, turn left onto Route 48

Turn right onto Route 30

Turn left onto Navy Marine Corps Way

Turn right onto East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard

Turn right onto Braddock Avenue toward East Pittsburgh/Turtle Creek

Follow to Route 130

End detour

A full eastbound closure is anticipated to occur in the eastbound direction the weekend of September 16-19.

The work is part of the $3.36 million improvement project. The overall project is expected to conclude by the end of 2022. A. Folino Construction is the prime contractor.

Please use caution when traveling through the project corridor. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

