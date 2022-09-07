Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 1,052 New WV Business Registrations for August of 2022

​​​Charleston, W. Va. – The WV Secretary of State's Office registered 1,052 new businesses statewide during the month of August according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Mingo County led the state in the percentage of new business growth through August with a total of 24 new business registrations, a 2.67% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Pocahontas, Lincoln, Calhoun and Hancock County also experienced notable growth during the month.

A total of 18 new business entities were registered in Pocahontas County in August of 2022. Lincoln County successfully registered eight businesses. Calhoun County reported four registrations for the month and Hancock County registered 20 new businesses with the Secretary of State's Office.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for the month of August were Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Jefferson, and Harrison. Kanawha County successfully registered 131 businesses while Berkeley County reported 104 new registrations. In Monongalia County, 78 businesses registered. Jefferson County had 57 new businesses registered and Harrison County totaled 47 registrations for the month.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 12,595 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 27.41% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database​.

The WV One Stop Business Center Has Moved

To continue his efforts to make starting a new business in West Virginia as easy as possible, WV Secretary of State Mac Warner has moved the WV One Stop Business Center (WV One Stop) to a new location in Charleston to better serve business owners and entrepreneurs.

The WV One Stop is now located at 13 Kanawha Blvd. West, Suite 201; Charleston, WV 25302. There is plenty of free parking available adjacent to the building.

Warner reminds citizens that most licensing and registration services provided by the WV One Stop can be accessed online at Business4WV.gov​. Those needing to speak directly to a WVSOS Business & Licensing specialist are encouraged to call (304) 558-8000.