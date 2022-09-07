Polyurethane Market to Register Remarkable Growth of 6.2 % with Size, Share, Revenue Insights & Competitive Analysis

Polyurethane Market

Market Analysis and Size

Polyurethane is most commonly used in the building and construction industries, where it is used in a variety of household, commercial, and industrial applications. Polyurethane is widely used in building and construction applications due to its excellent strength-to-weight ratio, insulation properties, durability, and versatility.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the polyurethane market to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Data Bridge Market Research report on Polyurethane market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Market Definition

Polyurethane (also known as polymeric material) is made from a variety of starting materials, which is why it is classified as a polymer rather than a distinct compound. It is available in rigid and flexible forms and is used in a wide range of applications that make our lives more comfortable and environmentally friendly due to factors such as easy availability, low cost, ease of use, and recyclability.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND POLYURETHANE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The polyurethane market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to polyurethane market.

Some of the major players operating in the polyurethane market are:

BASF SE (Germany)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

INEOS( Switzerland)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.( the Netherlands)

DuPont (U.S.)

Royal Dutch Shell plc ( the Netherlands)

Bayer AG ( Germany)

Clariant ( Switzerland)

Huntsman International LLC (U.S.).

POLYURETHANE MARKET DYNAMICS

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Growing application in various different industries

Factors such as the increased use of polyurethane in refrigeration applications and the revival of the bedding segments are driving the market growth rate. Furthermore, the numerous applications provided by flexible foam, such as upholstered furniture, rigid foam for insulation in walls and roofs, TPU used in medical devices and footwear, to coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers used on floors and automotive interiors, will pave the way for market growth.

Growing demand for environment friendly polyurethane

The growing demand for low VOC, green, and sustainable polyurethane, as well as the expansion of polyurethane recycling and recovery, are expected to create numerous market opportunities.

Recent Development

Coverstro planned to increase production capacity in December 2021 by establishing new thermoplastic polyurethane plants on the Shanghai site. The plant is scheduled to be finished in 2023.

Huntsman will open its plant in Taiwan in October 2020, along with a 3,600 square metre polyol plant and downstream polyurethanes capabilities.

Huntsman completed the acquisition of Icynene-Lapolla in February 2020. Huntsman will benefit from the acquisition as it expands its downstream polyurethanes business in North America.

Huntsman increased its polyurethane production capacity in September 2019 with the opening of a new facility in Dubai.

GLOBAL POLYURETHANE MARKET SCOPE

The polyurethane market is segmented on the basis of material type, product type and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Material Type

Polyol

MDI

TDI

Others

On the basis of material type, the polyurethane market is segmented into polyol, MDI, TDI and others.

Product type

Flexible foam

Rigid foam

Coating

adhesive and sealants

Elastomers

Others

Based on product type, the polyurethane market is segmented into flexible foam, rigid foam, coating, adhesive and sealants, elastomers and others.

End user

Building and construction

Automotive and transportation

Bedding and furniture

Footwear

Appliances and white goods

Others

Based on end user, the polyurethane market is segmented into building and construction, automotive and transportation,, bedding and furniture, footwear, appliances and white goods and others.

POLYURETHANE MARKET REGIONAL ANALYSIS/INSIGHTS

The polyurethane market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country type, material type, product type and end use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the polyurethane market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the polyurethane market due to the region's expanding automotive industry and growing polymer adoption in a variety of growing industrial sectors. North America, on the other hand, will continue to show profitable growth during the forecast period as demand for low VOC, green, and sustainable polyurethane increases.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Strategic Points Covered in Global Polyurethane Market Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Introduction, the basic information of the Global Polyurethane Market & product overview

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope of the Polyurethane Market

Chapter 3: Polyurethane Market Dynamics- driving growth factors, disruptive forces, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities

Chapter 4: Market Factor Analysis, Polyurethane Market Value Chain, PESTEL & PORTER Model, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 5: Player Analysis; Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis of Polyurethane Market, Strategic Group Analysis, Perpetual Mapping, BCG Matrix & Company Profiling

Chapter 6: Displaying Market Revenue Size by Type, application /vertical or end users, other Segments

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by countries further broken down by countries

Chapter 8: Research Methodology

Chapter 9: Data Source

