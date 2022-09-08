Building a Brighter Future: How solar is empowering schools and cities across the nation
Edison Energy to host Virtual Impact RoundTable on Thursday, September 15, as part of Climate Week NYC
The benefits of solar are catching on in schools to reduce energy costs, lower emissions, and empower healthy communities by providing hands-on learning, job training, and curriculum development.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edison Energy will hold a virtual roundtable on Sept. 15 as part of Climate Week NYC, focused on the challenges and opportunities of bringing solar power to the nation’s school systems.
The benefits of going solar are catching on in school districts from New York to California as a way to reduce energy costs, lower carbon emissions, and empower healthy communities by providing students and teachers with hands-on learning, job training, and curriculum development. Schools provide a powerful example that tends to catch on elsewhere in their communities. Using New York City as a model, our expert panel will explore rooftop solar programs for schools at the local and national levels.
With New York City aiming to produce 100 MW of solar energy per year by 2025, Edison is proud to serve as an advisor and partner with Generate Capital, the City’s Department of Education, the Department of Citywide Administrative Services, and Solar One, in an ongoing initiative to install solar panels on schools across the five boroughs.
Webinar details:
What: Building a Brighter Future: How solar is empowering schools and cities across the nation
When: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 12 pm-1 pm ET (9 am - 10 am PT)
Where: Online, free registration here.
Panelists will include:
Michael Mahal, Senior Program Manager, Generate Capital, who brings to the discussion a unique, project-focused perspective on the development and deployment of solar on schools, along with notable metrics and impacts.
Rory Eblen, Project Manager, New York City Department of Education (DOE), will share his expertise on the City’s solar on schools initiative, the “ins and outs” of solar panel installations, and associated solar education programs.
Geovani Caldero, K-12 Environmental Educator & Workforce Instructor, Solar One, will share his experiences working with students and teachers, as well as insights and success stories around the solar on schools education program.
Tish Tablan, Program Director, Generation180, will provide a nationwide perspective on solar programs in school districts across the country, as well as share newly released, real-time data from the organization’s Brighter Future Report.
Roy Rodriguez, a recent high school graduate and participant in Solar One’s solar education program, will discuss insights on the training he received, as well as how the program helped shape his education and career trajectory.
Topics to be discussed include:
- “How-to’s” of launching initiatives around solar on schools
- Best practices and lessons learned
- Success stories and the impact that solar schools are making in classrooms, communities, and cities across the nation.
Please join Edison Energy for a compelling conversation about the role of schools in our renewable energy fueled-future.
About Edison Energy
A wholly-owned subsidiary of Edison International (NYSE: EIX), Edison Energy LLC (DBA in Europe as Altenex Energy) is a global energy advisory firm that helps large corporate, industrial, and institutional clients better navigate the choices, opportunities, and risks that will emerge from the transition to a net-zero future. As stakeholder expectations around corporate sustainability increase, Edison helps companies rise to this challenge by designing and implementing individualized strategies, projects, and programs across sustainability, renewables, transportation electrification, energy optimization, and energy supply. Edison enables organizations to deliver on their strategic, financial, and sustainability goals by addressing today’s key energy challenges: carbon, cost, complexity, and creating energy equity across communities. For more information, please visit https://www.edisonenergy.com/
