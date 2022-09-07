Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Howard County

September 7, 2022

(LAUREL, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Howard County.

Shortly before 4:40 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Waterloo Barrack responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 95, south of Gorman Road in Laurel, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a red tractor-trailer rear-ended a parked tractor-trailer on the right shoulder of the road.

The driver of the red tractor-trailer, identified as Jonathan David Leiner, 63, of Hampstead, North Carolina, was declared deceased at the scene. The driver of the second tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

I-95 was partially closed for more than six hours after the crash. The Maryland State Police Crash Team will be investigating the case with assistance from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with traffic control. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

The case remains under investigation…

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov