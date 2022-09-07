FOMO CORP. EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH EXPERIENCED OPERATIONAL EXECUTIVE; LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR FOUNDER’S TRANSITION

/EIN News/ -- Chicago IL, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (US OTC: FOMC) has enhanced its SMARTSolution Technologies, LP’s (“SST”) subsidiary management team with the appointment of John Raymond to the title of Interim President adding to his operational role as Head of Procurement. The move is part of the Company’s transition plan for Mitchell Schwartz, Founder and CEO of SST, whose contract expires in February 2023 and will join FOMO’s Board of Directors.



Mr. Raymond has decades of experience in designing, deploying and maintaining large audio-visual systems for corporate America at Anderson’s and LaZ Boy as well as colleges and universities such as Bowling Green. He previously worked in Interior Communications, 2nd Class US Navy and as Vice President of Zaiser Communications, as Systems Manager at Chapel-Romanoff Technologies, and as Systems Manager for Lake Erie Technologies.

Said John Raymond: ““I am pleased to accept the role as Interim President, SMARTSolution Technologies, LP. Our relationship as a subsidiary of FOMO will allow us to advance our core interest in providing Audio Visual and Supplemental Systems to ever-larger market segments. Further, the synergies associated with our sister affiliate, CLEANSolution Technologies, FOMO’s clean tech division, will allow us to broaden and strengthen our market saturation. The growth potential with this relationship, as well as future acquisitions of like-companies, will position SST to be the single-source solution for educational and enterprise facilities tech, air and lighting for years to come. I appreciate this opportunity and look forward to proving the viability of this structure on an ongoing and more permanent basis. As Mr. Schwartz, CEO, SST heads toward a changing role as Brand Ambassador for the business and FOMO, I hope to maintain the high degree of customer service, employee satisfaction and vendor relationships that he built over his many years as CEO.”

Said Mitchell Schwartz, SST’s Founder and CEO: ““When I incorporated SMARTSolution Technologies, LP in 1996, I could not have imagined the professional and personal satisfaction it would bring. These intervening years have seen immense changes in the Audio-Visual Technology space. I have endeavored to maintain, with my staff, cutting-edge offerings to our client base. Our core belief; in fact, our touchstone value: “Always Strive to Provide the Smart Solution at the Smart Price” has guided our efforts over these years. SMARTSolution Technologies, LP has manifested this core belief in over 1,500 customer sites: K-12 Public and Parochial Schools, Higher Education campuses, Municipal and Enterprise facilities and many other market segments and locations.

I look forward to my role evolving from CEO to Brand Ambassador for the company as I move toward retirement. I am pleased to announce the elevation of John Raymond to the position of Interim President, SST. Mr. Raymond brings 25 years of experience in the Low Voltage contracting space. He will take on the day-to-day management of SST and assist in the evaluation of acquisition targets for FOMO. This will allow me to focus on the dynamics brought via our own recent acquisition by FOMO.

There is immense potential for SST under this new ownership and management structure. With FOMO and through our sister affiliate, CLEANSolution Technologies, we will continue to broaden and enhance our offerings to include Clean Air, Energy Efficient Lighting and Power Management. This enhancement of our product portfolio will expand our current customer base and greatly increase our cross-selling opportunities. It is my belief that the acquisition of SST by FOMO will allow us to advance to ever-greater successes. I look forward to participating and championing this growth as we fully engage the potential brought by the acquisition of the company I created 25 years ago.”

Investor Meeting September 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA

Separately, FOMO will host an investor meeting at its SMARTsolution Technologies LP (https://smarterguys.com/) headquarters in Pittsburgh, PA on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Details are as follows:

SMARTsolution Technologies LP (Schwartz Building)

831 W North Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15233

(412) 390-0803

Main Conference Room

2:00pm – 3:00pm Management Presentations

3:00pm – 4:00pm Facility Tour, SMART Board Demonstrations

4:00pm – 6:00pm Networking Event

The event will be recorded, and materials presented will be filed for Regulation FD Disclosure purposes with the SEC as required by regulation. Investors are urged to attend the meeting to see the success and progress of the business firsthand. Please RSVP to IR@fomoworldwide.com.

About SMARTSolution Technologies, LP

SMARTSolution Technologies, LP (https://smarterguys.com/), a wholly-owned subsidiary of FOMO CORP., is a Pittsburgh, PA–based audiovisual systems integration company that designs and builds presentation, teleconferencing and collaborative systems for businesses, educational institutions and other nonprofits organizations. SST is a leader in interactive display technologies for use in all types of curricula and has been providing interactive solutions to the education technology market for over 25 years.

About FOMO CORP.

FOMO CORP. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com/) is a publicly traded company focused on business incubation and acceleration. The Company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. FOMO is developing direct investment and affiliations - majority- and minority-owned as well as in joint venture formats - that afford targets access to the public markets for expansion capital as well as spin-out options to become their own stand-alone public companies.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that FOMO CORP. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to FOMO CORP.’s stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. FOMO’s business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. No information in this press release should be construed in any form shape or manner as an indication of the Company’s future revenues, financial condition, or stock price.‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

FOMO Investor Contact

Investor Relations

(630) 708-0750

IR@fomoworldwide.com

