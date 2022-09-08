Fall into the Autumn Planting Season with the Help of Bath Garden Center!
Fall is an ideal time to plant trees, shrubs, and perennial plants.FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Collins, CO: Bath Garden Center is here to help you get your plants in the ground this fall. The extreme heat of the summer can be stressful for newly planted plants. This makes fall an ideal season for planting!
Fall is a great time to plant because the weather has started to cool down, but the soil is still warm. Cool nights and warm days are ideal for new plant growth. Fall is also a great time to plant trees as this will give them enough time to establish their roots before winter sets in. The soil will be loose and easy to work with, making it easier for your trees, shrubs, or perennials to grow strong and healthy this fall.
There has never been a better time to get your hands dirty! The planting season is not over yet, and there are plenty of beautiful plants just waiting to be added to your porch pots, flowerbeds, and landscaping.
Additionally, Bath Garden Center is having a sale on all its trees, shrubs, perennial flowers, perennial grasses, and more! They will be on sale now through the end of the season. If you want to welcome the fall season with a beautiful garden, add the fall planting sale at Bath Garden Center to your to-do list.
About the Company:
Bath Garden Center and Nursery has served the people of Fort Collins, Colorado for the past fifty years. Tom Bath founded Bath Garden Center in 1965 with a pickup truck and a few tools. The nursery and garden center was established organically after Tom began his landscaping company. He purchased some land to store tools and plants after he started his landscaping company, and the nursery and garden center quickly followed. Tom decided to open the retail business after several members of the community stopped by to ask if they could buy a tree or two. Bath Garden Center has since expanded to include a boutique, a garden center, and landscaping services. In recent years, they have grown their business to include online sales, and have established themselves as a haven for gardeners in the Fort Collins area.
Mundy Miller
Bath Garden Center
+1 (970) 484-5022
mundy@bathgardencenter.com