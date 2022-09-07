Cannabis Infused Products Market Registered Outstanding Growth at a CAGR of 22.0% by 2028 : Growth & Development Trends

Global Cannabis Infused Products Market

Global Cannabis Infused Products Market, By Product, Source, End User, Country, Market Trends & Forecast to 2027

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The worldwide Cannabis Infused Products Market research report delivers wide-ranging analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the diverse segments and sub-segments of the market. The report considers an in depth description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis and porter's five force analysis. This industry report examines market by regions, especially North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, and India, focusing top manufacturers in global market, with respect to production, price, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer. A high quality Cannabis Infused Products market report provides an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin.

Cannabis infused products market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to witness the growth at an annual pace of 22.0% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness about the well-being and mental health benefits is driving the market scope of cannabis infused products.

Cannabis Infused Products Market Scenario

Cannabis infused products market is growing with the successive application of marijuana or hemp in the manufacturing of products for daily purposes like, skincare, cosmetics, haircare, intimate lubricants, pharmaceuticals, gummies, and pills, infused beverages and others. The crosswise adoption of these products is helping the market to grow. The recreational herbs use and penetration of it in cannabis infused food and beverages will help the market grow. The strict government rules and terming it illegal in certain countries will act as the restraint for the market, whereas the accelerating usage of hemp fibers in textile industry will act as the opportunity for the market growth.

This cannabis infused products market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

The Key Companies Profiled in the Cannabis Infused Products Market are : Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Docklight Brands, Inc., MARICANN INC, Tilray, GW Pharmaceuticals plc., ABcann Medicinals Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Cannabis Infused Products Market Scope And Market Size:

Cannabis infused products market is segmented on the basis of product, source, distribution channel and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the cannabis infused products market is segmented into skincare, cosmetics, haircare, intimate lubricants, pharmaceuticals, gummies, pills, infused beverages, and other.

Based on source, the cannabis infused products market is segmented into hemp and marijuana.

Based on distribution channel, the cannabis infused products market is segmented into B2B and B2C. B2C is further sub-segmented into hospital pharmacies, online and retail stores.

Based on end user, the cannabis infused products market is segmented into medical, personal use, pharmaceuticals, and wellness. Medical is further sub-segmented into chronic pain, mental disorders, cancer, others. Wellness is further sub-segmented into food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and others.

Regional Outlook of Global Cannabis Infused Products Market:

North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico)

Rest of Europe in Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain and Turkey)

Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines)

Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of MEA (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt and Israel)

Rest of South America as part of South America (Brazil and Argentina)

Competitive Landscape and Cannabis Infused Products Market Share Analysis:

Cannabis infused products market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to cannabis infused products market.

Research Methodology : Global Cannabis Infused Products Market:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.

