Dimethylolpropionic Acid (DMPA) Market would Rocket up to USD 853.23 million by 2029 with a Progressing CAGR 5.00%

PUNE, MAHARASHTA, INDIA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Definition

Dimethylol propionic acid (DMPA) is a chemical compound that has the chemical formula is 2,2-bis(hydroxymethyl)propionic acid. It is an organic compound with two hydroxyls and one carboxyl group. Dimethylol propionic acid (DMPA) is a non-toxic and odorless crystalline solid which is used in several syntheses.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the dimethylolpropionic acid (DMPA) market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 577.50 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 853.23 million by 2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Market Analysis and Size

Dimethylolpropionic acid is a crystalline organic compound that is progressively gaining traction in the market. dimethylolpropionic acid (DMPA) is primarily used in the manufacture of the aqueous anionic polyurethane dispersions and it is also used in the field of urethane elastomers, powder coatings, epoxy ester coatings, adhesives, and so on. The demand of dimethylolpropionic acid for the production of water-soluble resins and its improved stability to it are expected to drive the growth of the market within the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape and Dimethylolpropionic Acid (DMPA) Market Share Analysis

The dimethylolpropionic acid (DMPA) market competitive landscape provides details of competitors. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, and application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to dimethylolpropionic acid (DMPA) market.

Some of the major players operating in the dimethylolpropionic acid (DMPA) market are:

Perstorp (Sweden)

Henan Tianfu Chemical Co. Ltd. (China)

Jiangxi Nancheng Hongdu Chemical Technology Development Co., Ltd. (China)

Geo Specialty Chemicals Inc (U.S.)

Shenzhen Vtolo Chemicals Co, Ltd, (China)

Lemman Laboratories International Co.,Ltd (China)

CD Bioparticles (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Yigyooly Enterprise Limited (China)

Jiangxi Selon Industrial Co.,Ltd. (China)

Biosynth Carbosynth (Switzerland)

Market Opportunities:

Rise the number of Research and development

R&D related to DMPA is anticipated to deliver lucrative opportunities for players in the growth of the global dimethylolpropionic acid market. For instance, in November 2019, in South Korea, researchers from Chung-Ang University reported that water-soluble polyurethane's solubility depends on the molecular weight of polyethylene glycol: isophorone diisocyanate molar ratio, and the content of DMPA.

Also, the growth of oil-based waterborne coatings is also anticipated to help in the growth of the market. For instance, In Taiwan, researchers from National Chung have reported the use of DMPA in developing linseed oil glyceride, which is used in a transesterification process.

Market Restraints:

Availability of substitute

The easy availability of many substitutes for dimethylolpropionic acid (DMPA) including DMBA, TME, TMP at relatively lower cost has created as a major problem for the growth of the global dimethylolpropionic acid (DMPA) market.

Also, the growing penetration of DMBA in polyurethane dispersion compared to DMPA has boosted the adoption at a faster rate than DMPA. This will continue to negatively impact the growth of the market and hinder the market growth rate.

Global Dimethylolpropionic Acid (DMPA) Market Scope

The dimethylolpropionic acid (DMPA) market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Polyurethane dispersion

Resins

Powder Coating

Application

Adhesive

Glass fiber sizing

Automotive Topcoat

Wood Finishing

End User

Paints and coatings

Building and Construction

Automotive Industry

Textile and Leather

Industrial

Furniture and Upholstery

Others

Dimethylolpropionic Acid (DMPA) Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The dimethylolpropionic acid (DMPA) market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, application and end-use industry as referenced above.

The countries covered in the dimethylolpropionic acid (DMPA) market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the dimethylolpropionic acid (DMPA) market during the forecast period 2022-2029. This is due to the high demand and innovations in the coatings and chemical industries Europe will continue to project the highest annual growth rate for this period due to the rapid evolution of manufacturing centers and high demand from infrastructure development sectors.

