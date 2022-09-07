AGI Announces Last Chance to Secure GeoCom Early Bird Booking Discounts

London, 07 September 2022 – The UK membership organisation for companies and individuals working in the geospatial sector, the Association for Geographic Information, has announced an extension to the early bird booking discount for its flagship event GeoCom. The Association has also published the final agenda for its first in person annual conference in three years, with headline speakers from government and commerce, and support from across the industry. Delegates wishing to take advantage of up to 50 per cent off are being urged to act fast as places are limited and are selling out fast.

This year’s conference focused on ‘Sustainability in a Changing World’, is taking place on Tuesday 11th October at the Royal Geographical Society in London. For further information and to secure a place at please visit GeoCom - Association For Geographic Information (https://www.agi.org.uk/geocom/).

“The theme for GeoCom 2022, ‘Sustainability in a Changing World’, seems increasingly pertinent as the sustainable solutions to the challenges we are facing as individuals, organisations and communities, seem few and far between, whilst the changes we are experiencing are being described as once in a lifetime,” commented Adam Burke, Chair of the Association for Geographic Information. “However, this hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm and support we are seeing with above target ticket sales and virtually sold our sponsorship packages.”

The final agenda for GeoCom includes representatives from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the Met Office, the Group on Earth Observation (GEO), Deloitte and Jacobs. Accelerator Programme of the Year 2022 Winner, Geovation will be hosting a session featuring innovators and entrepreneurs and the AGI will also be present throughout the event with a discussion from its Early Careers Network and a closing presentation from Past Chair Denise McKenzie. The full agenda can be accessed at GeoCom - Association For Geographic Information (https://www.agi.org.uk/geocom/).

GeoCom has also drawn support from some of the leading names from the geospatial sector with Platinum Sponsors Ordnance Survey and Esri UK both taking to the stage whilst Gold Sponsors, Cadline, CARTO, Cadcorp, GeoPlace, Geospatial Commission and Verisk, will be exhibiting during breakout and networking sessions.

The Association for Geographic Information is an independent and impartial organisation that represents the UK geospatial sector. Working with members and the wider community, the Association successfully influences government policy, delivers the highest quality of education and provides a lead for best practice across the industry. Established in 1990, members of the Association for Geographic Information enjoy unrivalled networking opportunities, a framework to learn new skills and the support to progress professional development.







