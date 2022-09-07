21st Anniversary of Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Award

CEOs of Vertex, Cornerstone Building Brands and 50 business executives to be honored in Dinner Gala

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Asian American female CEOs will be among those honored at the 2022 Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business black-tie dinner gala, which celebrates its 21st year of recognizing excellence in corporate professionals and entrepreneurs.



The Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC) has to date conferred the premier award to over 1,000 Asian Americans corporate executives and entrepreneurs, representing scores of industries nationwide. Its highest honor is the Pinnacle Award, which has recognized a roster of C-Suite leaders at the helm of major brands.



The gala, which will be hosted at Cipriani Wall Street on September 22, 2022, this year will hand the Pinnacle Award to Reshma Kewalramani, President, and CEO, of biotech company Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Rose Lee, President and CEO, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc, the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America.



Each year, the Outstanding 50 award committee identifies and selects outstanding leaders who have built a successful business or who have distinguished themselves in their community. Of those, the committee also identifies a top Pinnacle Award recipient who has reached the acme of his/her professional career and is widely acknowledged as a leader in their industry.



“Through good and tough years, we have convened the Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business awards, as a beacon for our community. Even as life and business has returned to normal this year, the Asian American community in many large cities, including in New York City, remain guarded because of hate crimes that continue to stoke fears in our community,” said John Wang, President, and Founder of AABDC. “Many of the victims have been Asian American women, and it reminds all of us of the need to be visible, and to publicly promote the achievements and contributions of Asian Americans.”



“I’m so pleased that our committee this year has selected two accomplished women CEOs for the Pinnacle Award in 2022,” Mr. Wang added. “They, along with our Outstanding 50 award winners are a reminder that our businesses are led and operated by a diverse workforce that is talented, and who want to be seen, heard and included.”



The prominent event typically draws over 600 leading business, political and civic leaders to pay tribute to the outstanding entrepreneurs and corporate executives in the Asian American business community from across the United States.



For information about attending the conference and dinner event, please contact AABDC Program Associate Honglin He at 212-966-0100 or honglin.he @aabdc.com



Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC):



The Asian American Business Development Center, Inc. is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization established in 1994. It assists Asian American businesses in strengthening their capacity to compete in the mainstream market, to expand business opportunities and to promote recognition of Asian American businesses' contributions to the general economy.



AABDC: www.aabdc.com



Outstanding 50 Awards: aabdc.com/outstanding50



Reshma Kewalramani, President and CEO, Vertex Pharmaceuticals



Reshma has dedicated her career to improving the lives of patients, including the last 15+ years through the development of new medicines. She joined Vertex in 2017 and leads and executes the company’s strategy and ambitious mission of transforming the lives of people with serious diseases. Prior to taking on her role as CEO and President, she was the Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Global Medicines Development and Medical Affairs.



Rose Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc



Rose Lee has served as President and Chief Executive Officer since September 2021, joining the board of directors at the same time.



Prior to joining the company, Ms. Lee was President of the DuPont Water & Protection business where she led a diverse business creating water, shelter, and safety solutions for a more sustainable world. Ms. Lee joined DuPont in 2015 as Global Business Director, DuPont™ Kevlar® and Aramid Intermediates. In 2016, she assumed the role of President, DuPont Protection Solutions and was named President, Safety & Construction in 2017.

2022 Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Planning Committee



Sara Abiusi

Managing Director,

Accenture Federal Services



Savio Chan

President & CEO,

U.S. China Partners, Inc.



Joyce Chang

Managing Director,

JPMorgan Chase



Michael Chen

CEO,

Chen & Associates



Sharda Cherwoo

Independent Board Member & Advisor



James Kalani Lee

Managing Director,

Global Strategic Initiative,

Google



Eric Lui

Managing Partner, HCG Global Partners



Bob Miglani

Founder & CEO,

Hoot Myopia Care



Kamesh Nagarajan

Manager Director,

Morgan Stanley

Private Wealth Management

______



aabdc.com/outstanding50

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e49cc729-6a2c-4e8c-bd89-6160917ada25

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc70d698-4ad1-4751-aedb-3e3a962d3419

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a43c58b6-416c-4260-b318-2dfefc7c7098