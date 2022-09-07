Greystone Affordable Development Again Ranks as #1 Rural Affordable Housing Developer by Council for Affordable and Rural Housing

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Affordable Development, a national affordable housing developer, has been recognized yet again by the Council for Affordable and Rural Housing (CARH) as the top rural affordable housing developer for 2022. Greystone has achieved CARH’s top ranking for developers of affordable rural rental housing six times since 2015.



Greystone Affordable Development assists owners and property developers as they add to the nation’s affordable housing stock with their expertise in development management, construction and complex finance structures. The group creates strategic partnerships with nonprofit and for-profit owners, operators, developers of affordable housing as well as public entities to achieve their housing goals. The team, led by President and CEO Tanya Eastwood, brings deep expertise in Low Income Housing Tax Credits, tax-exempt bonds, and government-backed funding available to help create and preserve thousands of affordable homes every year.

During the past year, the group helped to develop 770 units across 30 properties, adding to its total of over 14,750 units with an additional 8,300 units in various stages of completion across 13 states plus Puerto Rico.

“We are passionate about addressing our nation’s shortage of affordable housing in our most vulnerable communities and are committed to doing our part to close the gap,” said Ms. Eastwood. “We are honored to be recognized again by CARH, a respected and powerful advocate for affordable housing, for our role in bringing safe, quality affordable housing to rural communities, which are particularly impacted during times of economic uncertainty.”

About Greystone Affordable Development

Greystone Affordable Development, part of the Greystone family of companies and based in Raleigh, NC, is among the largest developers and developer partners of affordable rental housing in the United States. As a leader within the affordable housing industry, Greystone Affordable Development provides creative solutions as well as disciplined transaction management, development, and leadership to get deals done right the first time. The group’s mission is to create meaningful and significant impacts within communities by helping to provide low-wealth households with decent, safe affordable housing. To date, Greystone Affordable Development has developed more than 14,750 units in 385 communities across the U.S., with overall financing exceeding $1.8 billion. For more information, visit www.greystoneaffordabledev.com.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

