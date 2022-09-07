Solomon Partners Hires Connor Mitchell and Michael Vinciguerra in Drive to Expand Business Services Investment Banking

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solomon Partners, a leading financial advisory firm and independently operated affiliate of Natixis, has hired Connor Mitchell and Michael Vinciguerra as Managing Directors in its Business Services Group.



“Business Services is a high growth sector and we are expanding this group to serve sub-sectors within the industry,” said Solomon Partners CEO Marc Cooper. “Since establishing the group a little more than a year ago, we’ve quickly achieved leading market share in the Facility and Residential Services space. With Connor and Mike onboard, we’ll be able to expand our advisory services and plan to add more talent to this team. Since forming our partnership with Natixis in 2016, Solomon Partners has grown from 35 to more than 150 bankers and expanded to over 14 discrete industry verticals and we continue to seek new paths for expansion.”

Both Mr. Mitchell and Mr. Vinciguerra report to Tim Shea, Head of Business Services. Established in August 2021, the firm’s most recently created group has expanded rapidly and now includes 15 bankers, including four Managing Directors. Year-to-date the Business Services Group has closed nine transactions and has a strong backlog of deals in the market and coming to market through year-end.

Mr. Mitchell will cover Human Capital and Professional Services. He joins Solomon from FocalPoint Partners where he was a Managing Director in their Business Services practice. During his 11-year tenure, he also co-founded and expanded FocalPoint’s Chicago office.

Mr. Vinciguerra will be leading efforts within Environmental and Industrial Services. He has over 16 years of experience advising private, public, and private equity clients on mergers and acquisitions and private capital raises. Prior to joining Solomon, he served as a Managing Director and Principal at Brown Gibbons Lang within the Environmental and Industrial Services Group.

“We’re excited to welcome Connor and Mike to the Business Services Group to lead coverage of Human Capital Services and Environmental and Industrial Services, respectively,” Mr. Shea said. “Connor and Mike represent the next stage of our growth: hiring bankers with a strong M&A track record and thought leadership to build out coverage of additional sectors within business services,” he added. “We are also actively recruiting more senior sector heads and bankers across all levels.”

Over the course of his 15-year career, Mr. Mitchell has advised clients across the most active Human Capital and Professional Services sub-sectors, including Professional Staffing, Healthcare Staffing, Consulting and Business Process Outsourcing. Select recent transactions include the sale of 8020 Consulting to ShoreView Industries and The Planet Group’s (portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners) acquisition of Strive Consulting. He holds a BSc in Finance from the Richard T. Farmer School of Business at Miami University (Ohio).

Mr. Mitchell said, “I am excited to be joining a firm known for offering unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors it covers. The rapid growth of the Business Services team demonstrates Solomon’s commitment to the industry practice and I am looking forward to contributing my experience in the Human Capital and Professional Services sector.”

Mr. Vinciguerra has advised on more than 70 transactions, including over 45 completed M&A transactions in the Environmental and Industrial Services sector. Select recent transactions include the sale of Veolia’s Canadian Industrial Cleaning Division to Ortec Group; the recapitalization of Keter Environmental Services by TPG Growth; and the sale of Brace Industrial Group, a Sterling Partners portfolio company, to BrandSafway, a portfolio company of Clayton, Dubilier, & Rice and Brookfield. He holds a BS from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

“I am pleased to be part of a rapidly growing team with tremendous momentum,” Mr. Vinciguerra said. “The firm’s culture of developing true expertise in sectors aligns well with how I try to add value to clients. I look forward to adding my deep knowledge and experience within the Environmental and Industrial Services sector to the Solomon platform.”

Founded in 1989, Solomon Partners, previously known as PJ SOLOMON, is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the oldest independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. Solomon Partners is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit solomonpartners.com.

