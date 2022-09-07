Dermal Fillers Market Size to Surpass Around USD 13.4 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global dermal fillers market was accounted at USD 6.7 billion in 2021 and is predicted to surpass around USD 13.4 billion by 2030 with a registered CAGR of 8.01% from 2022 to 2030.

For the treatment of the problems which are associated with the skin the dermal filler products are used on a large scale. It helps in removing the wrinkles, smoothening the skin and treating the scars. Due to the availability of advanced facilities and technologies in this market the demand for these products is expected to grow in the coming years. Dermal fillers are gel like soft materials which are in the form of injectables that go under the skin. They help in enhancing the lips, the cheekbones and smoothing off the skin. Many natural and synthetic materials are used as dermal fillers.

Regional Snapshots

The North American region is expected to have the largest demand for dermal filler products during the forecast period. Stable economy of the North American region and larger facilities available in this region will drive the market growth. There has been a growth in the awareness regarding the availability of these little seizures and the benefits associated with these procedures. Research and development activities have been instrumental in launching new products in the market that help in making these noninvasive procedures extremely beneficial.

They shall be a growth in the demand for these procedures in the European region due to good health care infrastructure available in this region. Growing concerns regarding the aging of skin will drive the market in this region.

Key Insights:

North America dermal fillers market size was valued USD 2.6 billion in 2021.

North America region has generated 36% revenue share in 2021.

By application, the wrinkle correction treatment segment hit revenue share 46% in 2021.

By material, the hyaluronic acid segment hit market share of around 76% in 2021.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 6.7 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 13.4 Billion CAGR 8.01% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players AbbVie, Inc., HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD, BIOPLUS CO., LTD., TEOXANE LABORATORIES, BIOHA LABORATORIES, Prollenium Medical Technologies, Galderma, Merz Pharma, Suneva Medical, and BIOXIS pharmaceuticals.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Dermal filler procedures are non-invasive procedures and they are not so painful as compared to the other cosmetic procedures offered in the market. They help in treating various problems of the skin. As these procedures are known invasive the recovery time for these procedures is extremely less. There's a growing demand for these aesthetic procedures especially among the aging population of the developed as well as the developing economies. There is a growth in the demand for these procedures as they help in restoring the collision of the body and they help in rejuvenating the skin.

Restraints

Although there are many benefits associated with the use of dermal fillers there are also many side effects of the use of these products. There are many side effects associated with these procedures that may cause redness and bruising of the skin. In some cases, it may also lead to the loss of vision. Other restraining factors that have a negative impact on the growth of the market is that these procedures are not permanent in nature due to which this procedure needs to be performed repeatedly. These procedures are available across most of the regions but as they are expensive the market growth is hindered.

Opportunities

Better opportunities for the growth of this market are provided in the developing nations. Major manufacturers of these products are launching their products in the developing nations across the globe. Introduction of these products in the regions will lead to the growth the market in the coming years and it will also lead to an increased awareness regarding the benefits of these procedures.

As these procedures help in boosting the confidence of the person and provides a youthful look the market is expected to grow well during the forecast period.

Challenges

There are many challenges due to the side effects associated with the performance of these procedures which happened to be major challenges for the growth of the market. there are chances of developing a rash or lumps below the skin. There are also chances of the fillers being injected in the blood vessels. Major challenge faced by the developing nations is the lack of experienced and qualified professionals. Even though these procedures are expensive they are not permanent and repeating these procedures would lead to an extra burden on the consumers.

Report Highlights

The hyaluronic acid segment is expected to have a dominant position in the coming years as this material has a gold standard status. Many products are expected to be launched in this segment that shall be instrumental in driving the growth of this segment in the coming years. There is a growth in the demand for these materials as they are safer as compared to the other materials or the other material-based products available in the market.

The biodegradable products are expected to have a larger market share due to an increased Demand for these products. These products are available on a large scale in the market and they provide more benefits when compared with the other segments. They are safe and have stronger regulatory approval as compared to the non-biodegradable segment. Research and development activities have led to the introduction of new products in this segment which shall be instrumental in the growth of the market in the coming years period

Maximum number of dermal filler procedures up performed for the wrinkle correction period increased geriatric population across the globe shall pose a greater demand for these procedures. Increased awareness regarding the availability of these procedures will drive the market growth in the coming years. Various other procedures performed in the dermal fillers market are the restoration of the volume and lip enhancement procedures. As these procedures are minimally invasive the use of the technique is expected to be in demand during the forecast period. Major manufacturers across the globe have come up with various products that are cost effective and long-lasting.

Maximum number of procedures are performed at the dermatology clinics or the specialty clinics so the specialty and dermatology clinic segment will have a larger market share during the forecast period. The growing demand for these aesthetic procedures which help in reducing the wrinkles, fine lines, scars will lead to the growth of the market. Many procedures are performed at the hospitals as well as the clinics. This segment is also expected to grow well in the coming years due to the availability of good infrastructure in the hospitals and the clinics.

North American and European region shall have a larger consumer base for the dermal fillers market during the forecast period.





Recent Developments

A commercial agreement between Allergan Aesthetica and CollPlant aims at making use of the human collagen of the recombinant nature which is derived from the plants. This collagen will be used for the production of the soft tissue dermal fillers.





Market Segmentation

By Material

Hyaluronic acid

Calcium hydroxyl apatite

Poly-L-lactic Acid

PMMA (Poly(methyl methacrylate))

Fat Fillers

Others

By Product

Non-biodegradable

Biodegradable Temporary biodegradable Semi-Permanent biodegradable



By Drug Type

Branded

Generic

By Application

Wrinkle Correction Treatment

Scar treatment

Lip enhancement

Restoration of volume

Others





By End User

Specialty and Dermatology Clinics

Clinics and Hospitals

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





