Navigation Lighting Market to Garner $51.27 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 4.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in aerospace & marine industries for safety application of aircraft, watercraft, and spacecraft by providing information regarding position and status and increase in demand for air & water mobility for travel and import-export purposes drive the global navigation lighting market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR , Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, “ Navigation Lighting Market by Type (Low light intensity, Medium light intensity, High light intensity), by End-User (Marine, Aerospace): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030”. As per the report, the global navigation lighting industry was pegged at $34.82 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $51.27 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Download Report (248 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3314

Major determinants of the market growth

Increase in aerospace & marine sector for safety application of aircraft, watercraft, and spacecraft by providing information about position and status and rise in demand for air & water mobility for travel and import-export purposes have boosted the growth of global navigation lighting market. In addition, expansion of navigation lighting market is increased due to rise in air travel and aircraft fleet. However, production and installation cost of these lights hinder the market growth. On the contrary, use of incandescent filaments, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), halogens, flashes or strobes, and high-intesity discharger (HID) bulbs is expected to open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the supply chain and several industrial processes were hampered. This, in turn, negatively affected the industry.

Owing to increase in prevalence of corona viral transmission, several industries including manufacturing, import-export, and tourism were completed shut down. This declined the demand for navigation lights.

Moreover, lack of workers and manufacturing facilities working at half potential increased the gap between supply and demand.

The sales of navigation lights were directly proportional to the demand from end-use industries including aircraft manufacturing and ship building. And, the pandemic adversely impacted the air travel and shipping industries.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3314

The aerospace segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By end user, the aerospace segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. However, the marine segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global navigation lighting market, as global economy imports and exports about 80% of its goods via waterways.

The high light intensity segment dominated the market

By type, the high light intensity segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global navigation lighting market. However, the medium light intensity segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. In order to support the visual component of an instrument approach, medium light intensity light is composed of a number of flashers and steadily burning light bars that provide visual information about the position, height perception, and references. Thus the demand for medium light intensity navigation lighting has increased.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3314

Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share

By region, the global navigation lighting market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market. In addition, the region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, owing to ongoing urbanization, shift in demographic trends, and expanding middle classes. Moreover, rapid infrastructure development and government efforts to expand airports and seaports are expected to fuel the growth of the segment. The report includes analysis of the market across North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

Major market players

Glamox AS

Aveo Engineering Group

Perko Inc.

Hella Marine

Canepa & Campi

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc

FAMOR S.A.

Den Haan Rotterdam

TRANBERG

The report analyzes these key players of the global navigation lighting market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/3314

Similar Reports:

Commercial Airport Lighting Market by Type (Airport Beacon, Visual Glidescope Indicator, Visual Approach Scope Indicator (VASI), Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI), Runway Lighting, Runway Edge Lighting, Taxiway Lighting, Obstruction Lighting), Divisions (Airside Lighting, Landside Lighting, Terminal Lighting) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 – 2022



Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market by Type (Emergency Lighting and Ordinance Signs, Lavatory Lights, Reading & Dome Lights, Specialty Lighting, and Wash Lighting), Fit (Retro Fit and Line-Fit), and Aircraft Type (Commercial, Military, and Other Aircrafts): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026



Ultralight Aircraft Market by Material (Aluminum, Composites, and Others), Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Flex Wing, and Rotary Wing), Engine Type (Fuel Engine and Electric Engine), and Application (Recreation, Commercial, and Defense): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026



Aircraft Lighting Market by Interior Lights (Emergency Lights, Specialty Lights, Wash Lights, Reading Lights, and Lavatory Lights), Exterior Lights (Aircraft Visibility Lights, Pilot Lights, and Specific Purpose Lights), Aircraft Application (Commercial, Business Jets, Military, and Helicopters), and Light Type (LEDs and Fluorescent): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.