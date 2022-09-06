Humanitarian assistance to the people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

TAJIKISTAN, September 6 - Today, the people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan are facing serious challenges due to heavy rains and floods that have been going on for more than a month.

As a result of natural disasters, 1,265 people died and 33 million citizens of this country were affected.

More than a million residential buildings, roads and bridges, other infrastructure and agricultural land have been completely destroyed.

In connection with this difficult situation, on behalf of the Leader of the Nation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon, an order was adopted by the State Commission of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan for emergency situations, on the basis of which humanitarian assistance was allocated to the people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Humanitarian aid consists of 500 tons of flour, 500 tons of drinking water, 1,000 tons of coal, 1,000 tons of cement and 2,000 pieces of slate, the total weight of which is more than 3,000 tons, and the amount is 12 million 200 thousand somoni.

According to this order, the relevant structures and bodies of the country were tasked with delivering the allocated humanitarian aid to the territory of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

A convoy of cars with humanitarian aid will leave tomorrow.

It should be emphasized that this initiative testifies to the humane policy and goodwill of the Head of the Tajik state.