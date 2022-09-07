Five Star Products, Inc. Launches First Manufacturing Operation in the UK With Precon Products Distribution Partnership
Expanded Product Line, Five Star Engineering and Specification Support Now Available
We are very excited to be entering directly into the UK Market with our comprehensive range of products and with Precon Products as our distribution partner.”SHELTON, CONNECTICUT, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month Five Star Products launches our first manufacturing operation in the UK. “We are very excited to be entering directly into the UK Market with our comprehensive range of products and with Precon Products as our distribution partner,” commented Michael Harvey, Five Star Products President and CEO.”
— Michael Harvey, Five Star Products President and CEO
Our products, including Five Star® Grout, Five Star Structural Concrete®, and Five Star DP Epoxy Grout, have existed in the UK since the late 1980s via successful licensing and distribution partnerships, first with Stuart B. Dickens, then Weber Limited, and most recently, Saint-Gobain.
However, Five Star Products has now moved away from licensing to direct manufacture with exclusive distribution through Precon Products. We have taken this opportunity to expand our product line and provide the UK market with Five Star engineering and specification support. Precon Products will provide sales and technical support.
“‘We are thrilled to be exclusively supplying Five Star products to the UK market,’ Mike Philpot, Precon Products Managing Director, commented. ‘Our aim has always been to provide the United Kingdom with the highest quality, innovative, reliable, and specialist construction products; and this partnership with Five Star is the perfect opportunity to expand upon this commitment.’”
About Five Star Products, Inc.
Built on over six decades of innovative leadership, Five Star Products holds a singular focus on providing solutions that meet the ever-increasing demands of modern industrial construction. Our high-performance, precision cement- and epoxy-based grout and concrete repair products are used in some of the world’s most challenging environments and critical applications. As a result, we have assisted contractors, engineers, and OEMs in successfully completing projects in the UK and worldwide. https://www.buyfivestarproducts.com/partners/uk
About Precon Products Ltd
Precon Products Ltd is a leading national supplier of construction products in the UK. Founded in 2008, it has grown to a multi-million-pound company, currently operating a national delivery service out of five depots, with further depots to be opened in 2023. It supplies thousands of companies nationwide, from builders merchants to leading international infrastructure, construction, and refurbishment providers. https://www.preconproducts.co.uk/products/five-star
