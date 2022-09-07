Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market​​​​​​​ Analysis,Application, Growth, Trends, Regions and Application

Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market

Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Drug safety solutions and pharmacovigilance market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights of Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market

Drug safety solutions and pharmacovigilance (PV or PHV), is basically a scientific procedure for the collection, analysis, monitoring and prevention of adverse effects in drugs and therapies. Its major purpose is to ensure that the pharmaceutical developers meet industry regulatory standards and increases pressure on the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to manufacture safe drugs and evaluate their results post sales.

The growing prevalence of adverse drug reactions (ADRs) is primary factor responsible for driving the growth of the drug safety solutions and pharmacovigilance market. Additionally, the increasing adoption of pharmacovigilance software by outsourcing companies and strict government regulations for prior and post commercialization of drugs also heightens the overall growth of the market. However, dearth of skilled pharmacovigilance professionals and high cost of drug safety solutions and pharmacovigilance are estimated to obstruct the market’s growth.

The research collaborate ions and partnerships along with automation in drug safety solutions and pharmacovigilance which helps to achieve more effective and durable mechanical hemostasis are expected to generate profitable opportunities for the market. On the other hand, the rising complexity related to drug safety regulations and misreporting and miscoding of adverse events pose as challenge for the market’s growth.

This drug safety solutions and pharmacovigilance market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research drug safety solutions and pharmacovigilance market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

The major players covered in the drug safety solutions and pharmacovigilance market report are PPD Inc, Drug Safety Solutions Limited, C3i, Worldwide Clinical Trials, Bioclinica, United Biosource LLC, Ennov, AB Cube France, Covance Inc., Accenture, PRA Health Sciences, Inc., Ergomed Plc, IQVIA, Genpact, Cognizant, Parexel International Corporation, ArisGlobal, ICON plc, Oracle, Syneos Health among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Drivers: Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market

Increase in R & D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies

Increase in the number of adverse drug reactions (ADRS)

Restraint:

High cost of drug safety solutions & pharmacovigilance

Opportunities:

Automation in drug safety solutions & pharmacovigilance

Research collaborate ions and partnerships

Strategic initiatives by market players

Challenge:

The misreporting and miscoding of adverse events

Market Trends:

Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market is segmented into three notable segments which are type, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into software and services. In 2019, software segment is expected to dominate the market with largest market share because of the rising use of software in drug monitoring and reporting adverse event of drug monitoring for post marketing surveillance and clinical phase of drugs.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, healthcare providers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, KPOs/BPOs, contract research organizations (CROS) and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct sales and retail sales

Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Country Level Analysis

Drug safety solutions and pharmacovigilance market is segmented on the basis of type, product, functionality, end user, delivery and distribution channel.

The countries covered in the drug safety solutions and pharmacovigilance market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the drug safety solutions and pharmacovigilance market due to the rising level of drug abuse and associated adverse drug reactions and rising investment in novel drug development by major players. Asia-Pacific on the other hand, is anticipated to show a rapid and lucrative growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 owing to the rising government initiatives and investments along with increasing awareness among patients within this region.

The country section of the drug safety solutions and pharmacovigilance market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Drug safety solutions and pharmacovigilance market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for drug safety solutions and pharmacovigilance market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the drug safety solutions and pharmacovigilance market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

Competitive Landscape and Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Share Analysis

Drug safety solutions and pharmacovigilance market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to drug safety solutions and pharmacovigilance market.

