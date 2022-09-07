Asia-Pacific Lymphedema Treatment Market Size Worth USD 239.13 Million at a Potential Growth Rate of 11.4% by 2029

Asia-Pacific Lymphedema Treatment Market

Asia-Pacific Lymphedema Treatment Market Industry Analysis and Forecast 2029

Asia-Pacific lymphedema treatment market is expected to gain significant growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Asia-Pacific lymphedema treatment market is growing with a CAGR of 11.4% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 239.13 million by 2029 from 102.69 million in 2022. Rising healthcare expenditure and escalation in innovation and technologies are drivers which are expected to the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Lymphedema refers to swelling that generally occurs in upper and lower extremities. Sometimes both arms and both legs swell. Lymphedema is most commonly caused by the removal of or damage to lymph nodes as a part of cancer treatment. It results from a blockage in lymphatic system, which is part of immune system. Stems from a damaged lymphatic system, can lead to infections, disfigurement, debilitating pain and disability. There is no cure for lymphedema.

Lymphedema treatment involves multiple therapies instead of standard treatment, since the patients are dissatisfied or don’t get cured with the conventional treatment of lymphedema. They approach the alternative treatment which offers more control over health care decisions, and the alternatives are found to be more compatible with the patient’s health system.

Asia-Pacific Lymphedema Treatment Market and Market Size

Asia-Pacific lymphedema treatment market is segmented on the basis of treatment type, by type, by affected area, by age group, by route of administration, by end user, by distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of treatment type, Asia-Pacific lymphedema treatment market is segmented in compression therapy, surgery, drug therapy, laser therapy and others. In 2022, compression therapy segment is expected to dominate the market due to public-private collaborations in drug and medical devices development.

On the basis of type, Asia-Pacific lymphedema treatment market is segmented in primary lymphedema and secondary lymphedema. In 2022, secondary lymphedema segment is expected to dominate the market due to rise in number of lymphedema patients globally.

On the basis of affected area, Asia-Pacific lymphedema treatment market is segmented genital, lower extremity and upper extremity. In 2022, lower extremity segment is expected to dominate the market due to rise in number of therapies conducted for the treatment of lymphedema.

On the basis of age group, the Asia-Pacific lymphedema treatment market is segmented into adult and geriatric. In 2022, adult segment is expected to dominate the market because of increasing prevalence of lymphedema in adult population.

On the basis of route of administration, Asia-Pacific lymphedema treatment market is segmented in oral, injectable and others. In 2022, oral segment is expected to dominate the market owing to increased research and development as high prevalence of the disease would lead to increased demand for lymphedema treatment and thus there will be surge in research and development.

On the basis of end user, Asia-Pacific lymphedema treatment market is segmented in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, speciality clinics and others. In 2022, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the rising product launches by the key market players.

On the basis of distribution channel, Asia-Pacific lymphedema treatment market is segmented in direct tender, pharmacy stores and others. In 2022, pharmacy stores segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the rising drug approvals by the government.

Asia-Pacific Lymphedema Treatment Market Country Level Analysis

The Asia-Pacific lymphedema treatment market is analyzed and market size information is provided base, by treatment type, by type, by affected area, by age group, by route of administration, by end user, by distribution channel.

Countries covered in the Asia-Pacific lymphedema treatment market report are China, Argentina, Peru and Rest of South America.

China is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific lymphedema treatment market due to increasing rising government funding in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of Asia-Pacific brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Rising healthcare expenditure and escalation in innovations and technologies in the Asia-Pacific lymphedema treatment market are creating new opportunities for players in the Asia-Pacific lymphedema treatment market

Asia-Pacific lymphedema treatment market region segment in the China is expected to grow with the highest rate and it is dominating the region in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of rising government funding.

Asia-Pacific lymphedema treatment market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in particular industry with the Asia-Pacific lymphedema treatment market sales, impact of advancement in Asia-Pacific lymphedema treatment market and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the Asia-Pacific lymphedema treatment market.

Competitive Landscape and Asia-Pacific Lymphedema Treatment Market Share Analysis

Asia-Pacific lymphedema treatment market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breath, application dominance, and technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Asia-Pacific lymphedema treatment market.

Major players covered in the report are Bio Compression Systems, Inc., Lohmann & Rauscher, Mego Afek ltd, SIGVARIS, Tactile Systems Technology Inc., medi GmbH & Co. KG, Paul Hartmann AG, Sanyleg S.r.l., 3M, ConvaTec Inc., Julius Zorn GmbH, Cardinal Health, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, ThermoTek, Huntleigh Healthcare Limited, Herantis Pharma Plc. are Asia-Pacific lymphedema treatment market players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

