BFS Syringes Market to Exceed US$ 1,973 Mn by 2032 as Automation Becomes the Key for Packaging Manufacturers | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Growing demand for BFS syringes in healthcare and cosmetics industry is expected to augment the growth in the market. The BFS syringes market is projected to grow at 2.4x times the current market value during the forecast period

As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the market for BFS syringes is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period (2022-2032) and is estimated to reach US$ 1.9 Bn by 2032.



Demand for automated and aseptic packaging method, BFS syringe technology, is gaining immense traction in pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Several factors of BFS technology contribute to the development of prefilled syringe cost-effective solutions. In order to prevent illness and cross contamination, BFS offers hygienic and sterile single dosage deliveries.

A wide range of injectable medications are administered using single- or multiple-dose glass vials that are filled and finished in bulk through intricate, global supply chains, and then placed into disposable syringes. As these fill-finish operations frequently do not have the ability to scale up or down quickly in an emergency, it is impossible to build more filling lines quickly. Even if they could, spending a lot of money on expansion during an emergency may not be a good idea if it results in excess capacity once demand returns to normal levels.

Due of BFS technology effectiveness, both big and small orders can be completed quickly and in huge quantities with consistent quality. A single machine can carry out a continuous series of automated operations to mould plastic containers from molten resin, fill the syringes with sterile liquid, then cool and seal them in less than three seconds thanks to the aseptic BFS filling process.

Key Takeaways from BFS Syringes Market

The BFS syringes market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

during the forecast period 2022-2032. In terms of material, polypropylene segment is anticipated to generate an incremental opportunity of US$ 546 M n during the forecast period of 2022-2032.

during the forecast period of 2022-2032. According to end use, pharmaceutical and healthcare segment is anticipated to have a prominent demand for BFS syringes.

North America and East Asia are projected to be the top leading regions for the global BFS syringes market.

Based on end use, the healthcare and pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to witness fastest growth over the forecast period





“Increasing need of automation process and advent of aseptic packaging of syringes is expected to create market opportunities for the BFS syringes market. Hence, key players are capitalizing on this trend focusing on product expansion and sustainability.”- says FMI analyst

Demand for Increased Single-dose Syringes to Boost BFS Syringes Market

By using contaminated syringes, needles, or other implements, it is possible to convey bacteria, viruses, or other micro-organisms from one person to another, which is how infectious diseases are spread. Healthcare professionals and patients prefer disposable plastic syringes these days to prevent the transmission of such infections because they only need to be used once. Infectious illness spread is reduced as a result. Reusing a syringe or needle puts the patient at risk of contracting a new or different disease. The single-dose syringe works in this situation since it is only ever used on one patient, keeping that patient fear-free.

Additionally, the single-dose syringe has advantages including sterilisation and safety. These single-use syringes are cost-effective as well. Thus, the single-dose syringe avoids the chance of cross-contamination which attracts the end-use segments. Overall, the concern to avoid the spread of infectious diseases creates a growth opportunity for the BFS syringes market.

BFS Syringes Market Landscape

IVEN Pharmatech Engineering Co., Ltd, OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH, Vanrx, AST, Inc, B. Braun Melsungen, Nipro, , Horizon Pharmaceutical Inc, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Recipharm AB, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG, The Ritedose Corporation, Unicep Packaging, LLC, LyondellBasell Industries N.V, Pharmapack Co. Ltd, Brevetti Angela S.R.L, Laboratorios SALVAT, S.A, Asept Pak, Inc, SIFI Spa, Unither Pharmaceuticals SAS, Automatic Liquid Packaging Solutions LLC, Amanta Healthcare Ltd. and others.

BFS Syringes Market Report

Future market insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for BFS syringes market by capacity (0.5-1 ml, 1-3 ml and above 3 ml) by material type (Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and Others (Polyethylene)) by end use (pharmaceutical and healthcare, personal care & cosmetic and others) and across seven regions.

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

