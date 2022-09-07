ResGreen Names Jeannie Moss Sales Account Manager

/EIN News/ -- SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResGreen Group International, Inc. (OTC Pink: RGGI), a next-gen mobile robot and software solutions company, announced today it has hired Jeannie Moss as sales account manager. In this role, Jeannie will develop new business, manage customer relationships, and monitor sales metrics.

“Keeping our customers happy is the highest priority for our company, and Jeannie is the perfect choice for this important job,” said Parsh Patel, CEO at ResGreen. “Her nearly 20 years of experience in the automatic guided vehicle and automotive industries, as well as her extensive knowledge of customer relations, will help grow the company.”

Previously, Jeannie was the training developer and facilitator at Daifuku, a leading material handling company, where she managed Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) training of key customer accounts, including Nissan, GM, and Polaris. At Daifuku, she designed and delivered classes on how to operate, monitor and program AGV laser, inertial, tape and NFN guidance systems. She also spent nine years at Toyota Motor Sales, helping dealerships with customer satisfaction, revenue targets and inventory selection.

ResGreen developed the industry-leading BotWay, an open-architecture, advanced traffic management and monitoring software that controls AGVs AMRs, industrial automation devices and more. It also designed PullBuddy AGV that moves loads more than 2,500 pounds using magnetic tape, as well as LilBuddy AMR that incorporates natural feature guidance to transport loads up to 220 pounds.

About ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

ResGreen is a premier provider of automated material handling solutions, including interoperable software, Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and industrial automation devices. Connectivity and collaboration are the cornerstones of ResGreen’s products, as well as Industry 4.0 and 5.0. ResGreen’s team of experienced engineers use the Internet of Things (IoT), MQTT protocol and Robot Operating System (ROS) to design technologies that interface with a wide variety of automated equipment, electronic components and software systems. For more information, visit resgreengroup.com .