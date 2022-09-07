Small Hydropower Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions: Edition 2021-2030

Allied Market

Inability to supply energy in rural and remote areas attributing to grid unavailability is expected to boost the growth of the small hydropower market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Small Hydropower Market by Capacity (Up to 1 MW, 1–10 MW), Type (Micro Hydropower, Mini Hydropower), Components (Electromechanical Equipment, Electric infrastructure, Civil Works): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Small hydro is the development of hydroelectric power on a small scale to serve a local area or industrial plant. The definition of a small hydro project varies, but a general producing capacity of up to 25 megawatts (MW) is generally accepted as the upper limit of what is considered as small hydro. As the hydroelectric power plants are located at the top, they convert the expected water energy into electrical energy. The absolute power generated by hydroelectric power plants is determined by the head of water and volume of water flowing toward the water turbine. Small hydropower uses the flow of water to turn a turbine which is connected to a generator, to generate electricity

Primary energy consumption has increased globally in recent years owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization. Petroleum derivatives such as oil, gas, and coal are utilized in power generation. The depletion of crude oil reserves combined with an increase in GHG emissions, has impelled the demand for clean energy assets, such as small hydropower. A small hydropower plant is an environmental-friendly, reliable, practical, and sustainable source of energy. An increase in the use of small hydropower and other renewable energy sources is estimated to significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Thus, an increase in the demand for renewable energy is projected to drive the growth of the small hydropower market during the forecast period.

Experts are focusing on rural and remote areas to supply electricity with rise in industrialization in BRICS countries. The inability to supply energy in rural and remote areas attributing to grid unavailability is expected to boost the growth of the small hydropower market. Restricted access to information about resource-rich areas is projected to hinder small hydropower development. Moreover, the size and flow of small streams is projected to hamper future site extension as the power damage surges. This factor is expected to limit the market growth.

Market Trends

• Voith Hydro opened a branch office in Kathmandu, Nepal in September 2019. Voith Hydro, has been supplying hydropower equipment to Nepal since 1968, and this expansion has led to an increase in customer base and the provision of high- quality services.

• GE Renewable Energy began offering particular turbines of small hydropower in July 2019, following its new partnership with the energy. The small hydropower units were made available in 10 kW and 15 kW estimates and could be linked to provide arrangements up to 1 MW.

• Voith GmbH and Co. signed an agreement in June 2019, to design and assemble, and supply electromechanical equipment for the small hydropower plant Kabu 16 in Burundi, Africa. The organization is also anticipated to oversee the establishment and authorization of the plant.

The market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.

Key Market Players in Small Hydropower Market

Alstom S.A., Voith GmbH, ANDRITZ HYDRO GmbH, BC Hydro, StatKraft AS, Agder Energi AS, Ontario Power Generation Inc., Alstom, Siemens AG, BC Hydro, Fortum Oyj.

Small Hydropower Market Report Highlights:

By Capacity

• Up to 1 MW

• 1–10 MW

By Type

• Micro Hydropower

• Mini Hydropower

By Components

• Electromechanical Equipment

• Electric infrastructure

• Civil Works

