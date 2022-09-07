Europe Collagen Market is expected to Reach USD   1,154.66 million by 2028 at a Potential Growth rate of 4.9%,

Europe Collagen Market

A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market Research's database of 350 pages, titled as " Europe Collagen Market" with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through pages and easy to understand detailed analysis.

Collagen market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach USD 1,154.66 million by 2028. Increasing demand of beverages among consumers is a driving factor for the market growth.

Collagen are kind of fibrous components which are extracted from the bones, tendons, ligaments as well as skin of various kinds of animals such as pigs, cats, fishes among others. The collagen is used in the manufacturing of different kinds of medicines which helps in curing the heart diseases as well as provides relief from the joint pain. The collagen is also used in cosmetics that moisturize the skin, decrease wrinkles and strengthen the skin. It has wide range of application in food products, beverages, dietary supplements and several others.

The major restraint which has been found is the increased risk of allergies which can be transmitted from animal sources restraining the growth of the collagen market. Along with it the stringent rules and regulation regarding the use of food additives is the problem for the manufacturers in the manufacturing of the innovative collagen products. So, the manufacturers are focusing on innovative processing techniques in order to produce innovative products that help in coping up with the restrain of the global collagen market. The factors driving the growth of collagen market are increases in demand for essential oils from the personal care and pharmaceutical industry, rises in demand for collagen from food supplementary industry, increase in consumer acceptance of natural products for healthy living and increase in awareness related to the health benefits of collagen whereas high cost of production may restrain collagen market growth.

For instance,

In July 2021, Geltor introduced a bioactive collagen called PrimaColl made from zero animal inputs and having high purity. The plant based product is made for use in food & beverage industry

In June 2020, Nestlé announced agreement to acquire majority stake in Vital Proteins considering the rising demand for the product. The company’s decision was driven by growing use of the product in nutrition sector

Some of the major players operating in the Collagen Market are

Ashland,

DSM,

Collagen Solutions Plc,

Rousselot, GELITA AG,

Advanced BioMatrix Inc.,

COBIOSA, ConnOils LLC,

ET-Chem,

Ewald-Gelatine GmbH,

Gelnex,

Holista Colltech, ITALGELATINE S.p.A.,

Jellagen,

Juncà Gelatines SL,

KENNEY & ROSS LIMITED MARINE GELATIN, Lapi Gelatine Spa,

Nippi. Inc. ,PB Leiner,

WEISHARDT,

Vital Proteins LLC,

Norland Products,

Amicogen, Inc.,

Titan Biotech,

SMPNutra.com

Collagen market is segmented on basis of product type, type, form, source, product category, function and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into gelatine, hydrolysed collagen, native collagen, collagen peptide and others. In 2021, the gelatine segment is expected to dominate the market as it is the most basic collagen product type and is widely used in food and pharmaceutical industry.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into type I, type II, type III and type IV. In 2021, the type I segment is expected to dominate the market as it is highly affordable and sourced from by-products of food industry available at low costs.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into powder and liquid. In 2021, powder segment is dominating the market as powdered collagen helps in maintaining the food taste.

On the basis of source, the market is segmented into bovine, poultry, porcine, marineand others. The bovine segment is further segmented into cattle, buffaloes, yak and others. In 2021, the porcine segment is expected to dominate the market as the product derived, from pig skin and bones, is available at low cost. Porcine collagen, however, has restraints in the market as the product is not considered halal and may not be consumed due to religious beliefs.

On the basis of product category, the market is segmented into GMOand non-GMO. In 2021, the non-GMO segment is expected to dominate the market as the product is due to the concerns of consumers regarding harmful effects of genetically mutated food products.

On the basis of function, the market is segmented into texture, stabilizer, emulsifier, finding and others. In 2021, the stabilizer segment is expected to dominate the market as collagen as stabilizer is compatible with hydrocolloids, has smooth texture, and promotes no water separation, making it an ideal stabilizer in various foods & beverages products.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into food products, beverages, nutraceuticals and dietary supplements, cosmetics and personal care, animal feed, laboratory tests and others. In 2021, the food products segment is expected to dominate the as the product is widely used in jams, jellies, soups, sauces, and bakery products.

Core Objective of Europe Collagen Market:

Every firm in the Europe Collagen market has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.

Size of the Europe Collagen market and growth rate factors.

Important changes in the future Europe Collagen Market

Top worldwide competitors of the Market.

Scope and product outlook of Europe Collagen Market.

Developing regions with potential growth in the future.

Tough Challenges and risk faced in Market.

Global Europe Collagen top manufacturers profile and sales statistics.

