Nutricosmetics Market Is Expected To Reach USD 7128.71 million By 2029

Market Analysis and Size
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the nutricosmetics market was valued at USD 3976.32 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 7128.71 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.57% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.
Market Definition
Nutricosmetics refers to the combination of nutrients used in the manufacture of cosmetics to support the function and structure of the skin. Several micronutrients, such as vitamin A, E, and C, are well-known anti-oxidants that help to reduce the effect of free radicals on the skin.
Nutricosmetics market size is expected to increase significantly. This can be attributed to rising consumer awareness of skin problems such as anti-aging, hair loss, wrinkles, and so on, which are linked to various nutrient deficiencies. Furthermore, a paradigm shift toward preventive health management practices in the face of rising healthcare expenditures and an increasing burden of lifestyle diseases would drive up market demand globally.
Competitor Analysis:
The global Nutricosmetics market report gives information about key market players.
Key players revenues in global Nutricosmetics market, (US$ Mn)
Major company's revenues share in global Nutricosmetics market, (%)
The report delivers trends, barriers, as well as challenges that could affect the development of the global Nutricosmetics market.
Leading players of Nutricosmetics Market include:
Laboratoire Dermatologique ACM (France)
Forza Industries Ltd. (U.K.)
Vitabiotics Ltd. (U.K.)
D-LAB Nutricosmetics (France)
Skinade (U.K.)
Amway (U.K.)
Natrol, LLC (U.S.)
SOS Hair Care (U.K.)
WR Group (U.S.)
Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.)
L'Oreal S.A. (France)
Unilever PLC (UK)
Beiersdorf AG (Germany)
We can add or profile new company as per client need in the report. Final confirmation to be provided by research team depending upon the difficulty of survey.
Nutricosmetics Market Dynamics
Drivers
Consumer awareness of the negative effects of synthetic chemicals
Consumer awareness of the negative effects of synthetic chemicals used in popular cosmetic skincare products is driving them to choose products with less harmful natural ingredients that provide the same benefits without the negative side effects associated with synthetic-based products. Small-scale players are expanding faster in the domestic market. Consumer preferences are shifting toward these brands, which also claim to use environment friendly manufacturing methods, creating the product more appealing to the consumer.
Marketing strategies and research and development activities to boost market growth
The rising number of research and development activities aimed at incorporating organic nutrients into beauty products, as well as the high investment made by manufacturers in research projects, drive the nutricosmetics market growth. Rising disposable income in developing economies such as China, India, Mexico, Brazil, and South Africa will open up new opportunities for global corporations.
Opportunity
Mergers and acquisitions among the world's leading innovative and strategic development plans, as well as an increase in people's concerns about their health, have an impact on the nutricosmetics market. Furthermore, the emergence of innovative products displaying innovative products, as well as the implementation of favourable regulatory norms such as Food for Specific Health Issues (FOSHU), will provide profitable opportunities to nutricosmetics market players during the forecast period.
Restraints
On the other hand, a lack of consumer awareness about the benefits of nutricosmetics is expected to impede the growth of the nutricosmetics market. In the forecast period, the nutricosmetics market is expected to face challenges due to an increase in concerns about the product's longer duration for effective results.
This nutricosmetics market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the Nutricosmetics market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Recent Development
Nykaa acquired a 60% stake in Nudge Wellness in April 2022, launching the company into the nutricosmetic market. Nykaa is a beauty, wellness, and fashion e-commerce company based in India.
Herbalife Nutrition announced the August 2021 launch of its multi-ingredient beauty supplement "Herbalife SKIN LycoGlow," which is based on Lycored Nutrient Complex, a tomato extract obtained from the Israeli firm 'Lycored.' The new supplement contains a high concentration of lycopene as well as other carotenoids found in the fruit.
Nutricosmetics Market Study Objectives
**To analyses and research the global Nutricosmetics market status and future forecast, involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast
**To present the key Instant Nutricosmetics Players, production, revenue, market share, and recent development
**To split the breakdown data by regions, product type, manufacturers and distribution channel
**To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks
**To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
**To analyze competitive landscape such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
Regional analysis includes:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Italy
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E.
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Asia-Pacific dominates the Nutricosmetics market and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance due to the swift industrialization and upsurge in the temperature sensing demand by various end-use industries in this region.
The Full Report Includes
Executive Summary
Report Structure
Nutricosmetics Market Characteristics
Nutricosmetics Market Product Analysis
Nutricosmetics Market Supply Chain
Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Nutricosmetics Market
Market Background: Nutricosmetics Market
Recommendations
Appendix
Copyright And Disclaimer
Global Nutricosmetics Market Scope
The nutricosmetics market is segmented on the basis of ingredient, application, intake type and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Ingredient
Carotenoids
Vitamins
Nutricosmetics Fatty Acids
Others
Intake Type
Pill Type Nutricosmetics
Drinkable Nutricosmetics
Application
Personal Care
Skin Care
Hair Care
Others
Health Care
Digestive Health
Heart Health
Weight Management
Others
Distribution channel
Modern Trade
Health and Beauty Stores
Specialty Stores
Pharmacy Stores
E-Commerce
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
What will be the expected revenue growth of the Nutricosmetics Market?
What key factors are expected to drive revenue growth of the market?
What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and challenges the market will face in the coming years?
Which segment and region are expected to account for largest share in the market in the forecast period?
Which companies are operating in the Nutricosmetics Market?
What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis?
