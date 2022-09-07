Attorney General Paxton has signed on as a supporter of the Women’s Bill of Rights, a document developed by the Independent Women’s Voice urging codification of the common sense and reality-based definition of a woman. The Bill of Rights challenges woke activists’ efforts to ignore basic biology and undermine fundamental truths to promote their worldview.

“The radical left has long had trouble with telling the truth,” said Attorney General Paxton. “They’ve tried to redefine the word ‘recession,’ revise American history, paint concerned parents as ‘domestic terrorists,’ and now they want to fundamentally change what it means to be a woman. It’s wrong, and it’s why I’m fighting to stop their dangerous agenda that threatens women and anyone who stands up for what’s right.”

The document highlights key biological differences between men and women. It also points out that when state and federal laws don’t recognize those differences, it limits women’s “opportunities and threatens [their] privacy and our safety.”

To read the full document, click here.