Glass Tableware Market Size to Reach USD 13.37 billion with CAGR of 4.20 % by 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the glass tableware market was valued at USD 9.62 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13.37 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.20 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Recent Development

In June 2021, Lenox Corporation had acquired Oneida Consumer LLC, it is a major manufacturer of giftware, tabletop, and home entertaining products. All existing Oneida Consumer LLC tabletop products including tableware, flatware, and cutlery which are included in the deal.

In January 2021, Hampton Forge, a 30-year-old cutlery manufacturer and flatware has been assimilated by Lenox Corporation. In this deal includes Tomodachi by Hampton Forge, Skandia, Hampton Forge Portfolio, and Argent Orfèvres, as well as the trademark brand.

Market Overview:-

Glass tableware is a product which is used to serve food and drink for dining and other purposes due to this reason it is used as a part of table setting. They are formed from different materials such as glass, ceramics, and steel. Glass tableware products are normally classified into glass beverage-ware, glass dinnerware and glass flatware.

Glass tableware is a product used to serve food for dining and other purposes as they form a part of table setting. Upsurge in the number of offline and online sales channels has made distribution of glass tableware easier for manufacturers. Growing demand from the food service sector is one of the main factors anticipated to drive the target market growth. Furthermore, growing demand for glass tableware among household is another factor which increase the growth of the glass tableware market during forecast period.

Glass Tableware Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in demand due to thermal resistant property

Glass is also used for the tableware because the glass has high resistant property to high temperature due to the better thermal conductivity glass tableware is more appropriate for microwave cooking. Recent young people can put the food in a glass bowl and put it in the microwave for cooking so the glassware is safe and quick to cook the food. Due to this reason increase the demand for the glass tableware in the market.

Changing lifestyle of the consumers

Now the Consumer life style are constantly evolving which changes the Consumer values and habits that are influenced by existing new trends, as well as continuously changing the demographic mix globally, and fast developments in technology. Businesses may capitalize on new possibilities by gaining a deep understanding of customer preferences, shifting their beliefs and behaviors. In recent times, consumers from all the generations are concentrating more on branded products in several areas of their daily lives.

Rise in demand due to their unique property

Glass tableware demand is extremely preferred due to their high affordability, making them highly adapted as home and commercial sectors. Due to the sterile properties of glassware, it is in high demand in the glass tableware market. Most of the glass tableware do not react with acids and other substances, which makes it more durable.

Opportunities

Increasing eating places

The growing trend of food away from home is creating beneficial growth opportunities for eating joints and restaurants to drive the market's growth. The increasing number of eating places is evolving the need for trendy and fancy tableware to generate a good servicing and ambiance for the customers. Furthermore, growth in the restaurant industry, due to the consumer's preference for socialization, convenience and high-quality food and service has inclined restaurant owners to invest in quality and modern cooking appliances.

Rise in product innovations

The increasing number of product innovations in tableware will boost new market opportunities for the glass tableware market's growth rate. Several product advancements targeted at improving manufacturing and design processes are also sustaining market expansion. Manufacturers are working on reliable, more efficient and convenient goods.

Restraints/ Challenges

Usage of disposable plates in several small restaurants due to no maintenance cost and low prices restrain the glass tableware market growth. The requirement to maintain the high temperature at the manufacturing unit of glass tableware is one of the main factors that are expected to obstruct the market's growth rate. Low temperature impacts the color and quality of glass materials, thus increasing the overall manufacturing cost. The growing cost of raw materials is expected to hinder the market growth rate of glass tableware.

This glass tableware market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Some of the major players operating in the Glass Tableware market are: Arc Group (France), Libbey, Inc. (U.S), Sisecam Glassware (Turkey), Bormioli Rocco S.p.A. (Italy), Tiroler Glashütte GmbH (Austria), The Oneida (U.S), The Boelter Companies (U.S), Waterford (Ireland), Anhui Deli daily Glass Co., Ltd. (China)., Kavalierglass AS (Europe), LaOpala RG Limited (India)., Lenox Corporation (US), Libbey Glass Inc. (US), Ocean Glass Public Company Limited (Thailand), Anchor Hocking LLC (US), Instant Brands Inc. (US), WMF (Germany), Zhejiang Chengtai Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), Borosil (India)

Global Glass Tableware Market Scope

The glass tableware market is segmented on the basis of products, distribution channel and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Dinnerware

Drinkware

Others

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

End User

Household

Commercial

Regional Breakdown:-

Asia-Pacific dominates the glass tableware market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for glass tableware in this region. Asia-Pacific region leads the glass tableware market due to growing adoption of luxury tableware and changing lifestyle in this region.

During the projected period, North America is anticipated to be the fastest developing region because of the high purchasing power in this region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

