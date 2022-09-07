Mammalian Cell Culture Market to Register Remarkable Growth of 12.13% with Competitive Analysis by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for vaccines against coronavirus and other diseases is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 1.90 Billion in 2021 Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.13%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Mammalian Cell Culture Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

Additionally, therapeutic recombinant proteins against autoimmune and hereditary illnesses including multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis are produced using mammalian cell lines. The human IgG antibody MOR103mAb, which targets the disease-causing colony-stimulating factor, is currently undergoing clinical testing. Mammalian cell lines are being used to create MAbs that will fight cancer, asthma, TB, and other autoimmune illnesses like psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis. This is anticipated to accelerate market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1042

concerns regarding contamination of mammalian cell lines by biological contaminants such as bacteria, yeast, mycoplasma, and viruses and chemicals such as endotoxins is a key factor expected to hamper market revenue growth to some extent. Mammalian cell cultures are shear sensitive, and hence cannot tolerate mechanical agitation, as in case of bacterial cell lines. This is limiting scale-up opportunities for bioprocessing of mammalian cell-based products. In addition, high cost and stringent regulations are some other factors expected to restrain market revenue growth.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Mammalian Cell Culture market include:

Merck KGaA, ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Cytiva, Novartis AG, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Lonza Group AG, GE Healthcare, PromoCell GmbH, and Horizon Discovery Ltd.

Based on the product type, the Mammalian Cell Culture market is segmented into:

Emergen Research has segmented the global mammalian cell culture market on the basis of media, cell line, application, end-use, and region:

• Media Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

o Classical Media

o Serum-Free Media

o Others

• Cell Line Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

o CHO

o WI-38

o C6

o HEK293

o HeLa

o Others

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

o Vaccines

o Monoclonal Antibodies

o Tissue Engineering

o Recombinant Cell Therapeutic Proteins

o Cytotoxic Testing

o Others

• End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

o Biopharmaceutical Industry

o Academic and Research Laboratories

o Drug Test Laboratories

o Others

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mammalian-cell-culture-market

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Germany

o France

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Chile

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• Who are the leading players in the Mammalian Cell Culture industry?

• Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• What are the key applications of Mammalian Cell Culture?

• Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

• What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1042

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Latest Reports: Aerospace 3D Printing Market, Military Robots Market

Trending Reports: Medical Device Security Market, Pectin Market

Mammalian Cell Culture Market Size Worth USD 5.31 Billion in 2030