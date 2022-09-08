CGA by NielsenIQ launches its best-in-class Outlet Index service in Canada
CGA by NielsenIQ will now be able to accurately depict the ongoing changes that take place in the On Premise Channel and identify what this means for the Restaurant and Beverage Industry.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CGA by NielsenIQ has launched its Global Outlet Index service in Canada, providing unprecedented access and analysis on a quarterly frequency to help operators and suppliers understand the ever-changing On Premise channel.
The impacts of COVID-19 have dramatically altered the landscape of bars, restaurants, hotels, and many other segments that make up the total On Premise universe. CGA’s Outlet Index allows suppliers, operators, and distributors alike to track opens and closures and efficiently target specific pockets of the channel, quantifying the amount of specific segment types in a designated area.
Over 30,000 licensed outlets (outlets that can sell alcohol in their establishments) reside in Canada, made of up of Eating outlets (73%), Bars (16%), along with Hotels and Leisure areas such as Casinos, Movie Theatres, Bowling Alleys, and more. 88% of all licenced outlets are located in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, and Alberta and within these Provinces there are specific nuances, highlighting how their varied channel dynamics influence consumer behavior and drinks engagement.
Understanding these channel dynamics only scratches the surface of Outlet Index’s capabilities, as combining this dataset with CGA’s OPUS (On Premise User Survey) consumer research data also provides analysis of size of the prize for specific segments.
Within the different venue types in Canada’s On Premise, Casual Dining Restaurants make up 32% of all licensed outlets. Looking at Canada’s four key provinces, Outlet Index data reveals there is a clear shift in the make up of this channel in their respective territories, specifically out west. British Columbia (38%) contains the highest proportion of Casual Dining Restaurants to its total licenced On Premise universe, with Alberta (34%), Ontario (34%), and Quebec (25%) following suit. Naturally, when reviewing which channels of the On Premise British Columbia residents visit, they have the highest visitation levels to Casual Dining Chains (61%) - +7 percentage points higher than the average Canadian On Premise visitor.
Hotels are another channel that British Columbia has a higher concentration of compared to other Provinces, making up 9% of licensed outlets on a national scale, with British Columbia occupying 12% of their total.
British Columbian On Premise visitors also over-index on visiting hotels versus the average Canadian (12%, +3pp vs the average). With 34% of Hotel visitors stating that they drink Cocktails, and 21% of BC residents stating the same (the highest of any Province), there is a clear association with these offerings in this particular market that can be leveraged by suppliers.
Matthew Crompton, regional director – North America, said: “Outlet Index supports market penetration by segment, feeds directly into CRM systems, and can also be customized to match other internal segmentation profiles given the complexity of the On Premise Channel. With quarterly updates being made with this data set, CGA by NielsenIQ will now be able to accurately depict the ongoing changes that take place in the On Premise Channel and identify what this means for the Restaurant and Beverage Industry.”
Outlet Index is a robust outlet universe database, covering and segmenting all On Premise outlets available within the market to the CGA global market segmentation. For more information on CGA by NielsenIQ’s solutions within this space, get in touch with Matthew Crompton at matthew.crompton@cgastrategy.com
